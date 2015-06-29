This was the best of the best in advertising from the past 12 months

John Lewis John Lewis’ 2014 Christmas effort came home from Cannes with a Grand Prix.

The curtain has fallen once again on the annual advertising extravaganza in the south of France: the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Every ad agency and marketer attending the week-long event hopes to come away with a Cannes Lions Grand Prix award, the top gong in the industry.

The awards run across several categories — mobile, press, film, health, and creative data, to name just a few — and are presented based on their creativity, effectiveness, and for displaying ideas that are simply ahead of the market.

We’ve collected together all the Grand Prix winners from this year’s Cannes. Or, in other words, the best ads the industry had to offer over the past 12 months.

