All the businesses cutting ties with the Trump Organisation

Erin Schaff – Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump at the White House on November 26, 2020.

After the insurrection on the Capitol led by a pro-Trump mob, some businesses are severing their ties with the president and the Trump Organisation.

Several prominent business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, have spoken out against the riot. Now, some businesses are severing ties with the president and the Trump Organisation.

Trump made history on Wednesday when he was became the first president ever to be impeached by congress twice.

Deutsche Bank, Aon, Cushman & Wakefield, and even New York City are among the entities that have moved to cut ties with Trump’s business.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the wake of last week’s violent insurrection on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, some businesses are cutting ties with the Trump Organisation.

On January 6, the Capitol went into lockdown as thousands of Trump supporters descended upon the building, resulting in chaos, damage, and violence. At least five people have died.

In the wake of the riot, politicians â€” including the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy â€” have spoken out about the responsibility that the president bears for inciting violence. Prominent business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also spoke out against the siege; Business Roundtable released a statement calling on the president to “put an end to the chaos.”

Platforms including Twitter and Facebook moved to ban the president’s accounts. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence on the ban last night, saying it sets a “dangerous precedent.”

In a historic vote on Wednesday, Trump became the first president ever to be impeached by congress twice. If he’s convicted by the Senate (a move that requires a two-thirds majority), they could vote on whether to bar him from holding office again.

But some actions have gone beyond statements: Businesses and other entities are severing their financial connections to Trump and the Trump Organisation.

In the wake of the insurrection and impeachment, some groups formerly affiliated with the Trump Organisation are opting to sever ties. The Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Here are all of the businesses and entities that have publicly split from the Trump Organisation so far.

New York City is ending its contracts with the Trump Organisation.

Dennis Caruso/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Donald and Fred Trump are seen at the opening of the Wollman Rink on November 6, 1987.

Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Wednesday that New York City “will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organisation.”

Insider’s Grace Dean reported that the city had contracts with the Trump Organisation to run two ice skating rinks (and a carousel) in Central Park, as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The Washington Post reported that those contracts bring in $US17 million in annual revenue for the Trump Organisation.

The Professional Golf Association (PGA) pulled its 2022 championship from Trump’s Bedminster golf club.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 21, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia.

Insider’s Julie Gerstein reports that the decision came after last week’s insurrection; board members voted to pull the plug.

In a statement to The Washington Post, the Trump Organisation said it was “a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.”

Trump was reportedly more upset about no longer hosting the tournament than getting impeached for a second time.

Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank are reportedly ending their banking services for the Trump Organisation.

Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany’s Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt

Bloomberg reported on Monday that both banks were severing ties. In a statement to Bloomberg, Signature said “we believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States.”

Trump reportedly owes Deutsche Bank over $US300 million, according to the Bloomberg report, and Signature Bank will reportedly close two personal accounts with about $US5.3 million in them.

Professional Bank won’t provide services for President Trump or the Trump Organisation.

Getty Trump borrowed $US11 million from the bank in May 2018.

“Professional Bank has decided not to engage in any further business with the Trump Organisation and its affiliates, and will be winding down the relationship effective immediately,” the bank said in a statement to Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported that Trump borrowed $US11 million from the bank in May 2018 to buy a home for his sister, Maryanne Barry Trump, next to his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida.

Insider’s Kate Duffy reported that Trump had a money market account with the bank that is worth as much as $US25 million.

The Girl Scouts want to end their lease in a Trump building.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images The Trump Building.

The Girl Scouts’ New York chapter told Insider’s Dan Geiger that the organisation is trying to get out of a 15-year lease at 40 Wall St., which is known as the Trump building.

Real-estate giant Cushman & Wakefield will no longer do business with the Trump Organisation.

Spencer Platt/Getty A guard stands outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on August 24, 2018.

The firm was an agent for Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

“Cushman & Wakefield has made the decision to no longer do business with The Trump Organisation,” a spokesman said in a statement to Insider’s Dan Geiger.

Curbed reported last week that real-estate brokerage JLL is no longer involved in marketing the Trump hotel in DC, although it’s not clear when the brokerage backed out.

Shopify closed the Trump Organisation’s store.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Shopify app.

Vox reported on January 7 that Shopify closed both the Trump Organisation’s store along with the e-commerce section of Trump’s election website.

Insurance brokerage Aon has ended its relationship with the Trump Organisation.

Getty/Getty The insurer was subpoenaed in 2019 after Michael Cohen said Trump inflated the value of his assets.

Bloomberg first reported on Wednesday that the insurer had cut ties with the Trump Organisation.

Aon was subpoenaed in 2019 by New York’s financial regulator over Michael Cohen’s claims that Trump had inflated the value of his assets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.