All The Awesome Mobile Apps Released This Week

MOG: A new competitor in the subscription-based music streaming arena, MOG sets itself apart by letting you download as many songs as you want directly to your iPhone or Android device for local playback.

It also has a smart single-artist radio feature that lets you skip or repeat songs or see what's queued up. I wrote about the service at length, but basically if you're willing to plunk down $10 a month for a music subscription MOG is definitely worth investigating.

Free, $10/mo.

Also available for Android