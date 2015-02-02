Here are all the ads that ran during the Super Bowl in order

T-MobileKim Kardashian West starred in one of T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ads.
Super Bowl XLIX broadcaster NBC declared this year’s event as “the biggest day in media” having sold out of all of its $US4.5 million advertising slots.
There were some clear stand-outs, and a few ads that didn’t go down too well with the tens of millions of viewers watching the game.
There were 65 national ads in total.
