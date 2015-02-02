Here are all the ads that ran during the Super Bowl in order

Lara O'Reilly
Kim Kardashian super bowl adT-MobileKim Kardashian West starred in one of T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ads.

Super Bowl XLIX broadcaster NBC declared this year’s event as “the biggest day in media” having sold out of all of its $US4.5 million advertising slots.

There were some clear stand-outs, and a few ads that didn’t go down too well with the tens of millions of viewers watching the game.

There were 65 national ads in total.

And we're off!

Snickers

'Minions' (Universal)

BMW

'Tomorrowland' (Disney)

Game of War

Turbo Tax

Toyota

Esurance

Chevy

'Jurassic World' (Universal)

McDonald's

Chevy

This is a longer version of the cut-down 30-second ad.

'SpongeBob Movie' (Paramount)

Pizza Hut

Verizon

The ad has not been uploaded to YouTube yet, but you can watch it here.

Reebok

Chevy

This ad has not been uploaded to YouTube yet, but you can watch it here.

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (Fox Films)

Subway

Mountain Dew Kickstart

Chevy

This 45-second ad hasn't been uploaded to YouTube yet, but you can watch it here.

Phew, that was a lot of ads. More on the way!

Squarespace

Microsoft

Discover

GoDaddy

Fiat

Esurance

McDonald's

WeatherTech

WeightWatchers

Nationwide

Nissan

Doritos

Dove Men+Care

'Furious 7' (Universal)

Avocados From Mexico

Coca-Cola

'Terminator: Genisys' (Paramount)

Nationwide

Budweiser

T-Mobile

Lexus

Skittles

Carnival

SKECHERS

Geico

Always

Pepsi

Toyota

Almost done...

Jeep

Budweiser

T-Mobile

Jublia

Kia

Dodge

Microsoft

Lexus

Sprint

Clash of Clans

We're on the final stretch!

Mercedes-Benz

Bud Light

Loctite

Mophie

'Ted 2' (Universal)

