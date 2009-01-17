All That's Left Of Circuit City: 17 Lines Of HTML (CC)

Liquidation specials on the way!
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC “-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN” “http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd”>
<html xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml”>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=”Content-Type” content=”text/html; charset=utf-8″ />
<title>www.circuitcity.com</title>
<style type=”text/css”>
body {
text-align:centre;
margin:0;
padding:75px 0 0 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<a href=”http://www.circuitcity.com”><img src=”http://www.circuitcity.com/image/web_selling/siteclosed.jpg” alt=”We’re updating our site with new products and special offers. Please come back in a few minutes.” border=”0″ /></a>
</body>
</html>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.