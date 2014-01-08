The S&P 500 Scored A 'Perfect 10' For The First Time Since 1995

The U.S. stock market in 2013 was, quite literally, a perfect 10.

“All 10 sectors of the S&P posted double-digit gains on a total return basis last year — a rare market occurrence considering that it has been nearly 20 years since all 10 sectors of the S&P registered annual gains of 10% or more,” writes U.S. Trust’s chief market strategist Joseph Quinlan.

“2013 was a vintage year for U.S. equities,” Quinlan says.

The “Perfect 10” was last achieved in 1995 “following the equity blood bath in 1994 when the Federal Reserve brutally raised the Fed Funds rate six times.” In 2003 and 2009, the S&P had nine out of 10 sectors notch double-digit gains.