UPDATE: Train Service At Penn Station Resumes After Power Failure Suspended All Service

Dina Spector

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. EST: Train service at Penn Station resumes after it was shut down at 5:20 pm. because of an electrical problem, The New York Times reports

A power failure affected the switches for trains coming into and out of the station. 

Earlier, Twitter user @ashleymarand posted a photo of the madness inside of Penn Station  as all Amtrack, New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad trains were delayed indefinitely. 

Penn Station

Photo: @ashleymarand

