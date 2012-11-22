UPDATE: Train Service At Penn Station Resumes After Power Failure Suspended All Service

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. EST: Train service at Penn Station resumes after it was shut down at 5:20 pm. because of an electrical problem, The New York Times reports.



A power failure affected the switches for trains coming into and out of the station.

Earlier, Twitter user @ashleymarand posted a photo of the madness inside of Penn Station as all Amtrack, New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad trains were delayed indefinitely.

Photo: @ashleymarand

