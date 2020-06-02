All the countries offering incentives to tourists post-coronavirus, from free hotel stays to spa vouchers

Getty/Marco Bottigelli You could be admiring the sunset over the Caribbean before too long.

The tourism industry has been hard-hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Although non-essential travel is currently prohibited, many regions of the world are gearing up to reopen to visitors this summer.

In a bid to entice tourists back, some places are offering perks such as free hotel stays and discount vouchers for spas, museums, and theme parks.

Here are all the confirmed offers.

Cancun, Mexico: Free hotel stays, car rental, and discounts at theme parks, golf courses, and spas.

Much of Mexico hopes to welcome back tourists from mid-June, and a new campaign, #VenAlCaribeMexicanoX2 or #Come2MexicanCaribbean, is being launched to promote destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, ranging from Cancun to Cozumel, as Insider’s Sophie-Claire Hoeller reported.

“Perks include two free nights for every two nights paid for by guests, two free days of car rentals for every two days paid for, free stays for up to two children when two adults book, as well as 20% off at participating theme parks, golf courses, and spas,” Hoeller wrote.

Sicily, Italy: Accommodation and flight costs up to 50% covered, and free tickets to attractions.

Shutterstock/Anna Lurye

The southern Italian island of Sicily has announced it will offer to pay half of visitors’ flight costs and a third of hotel expenses to entice tourists to return post-coronavirus.

Sicily will also provide free tickets to many of its museums and archaeological sites, The Times reported.

Madeira, Portugal: Free coronavirus tests.

Getty/Juergen Sack The fishing village of Camara de Lobos on the Portugese island of Madeira.

The Portuguese islands of Madeira, located off the coast of Morocco in the Atlantic Ocean, are set to reopen to international tourists on July 1.

Under the islands’ plans, all visitors will have to prove they tested negatively for the coronavirus within 72 hours before departure or be tested upon arrival, with costs covered by the Madeira government.

Cyprus: Accommodation, food, and medicine costs covered for any tourist who gets the coronavirus while visiting.

Getty/Kirillm A street in Limassol, Cyprus.

Cyprus has promised to cover the costs of tourists who fall ill with COVID-19 while visiting.

Authorities of the Eastern Mediterranean island have said they will pay for any accommodation, food, and medicine used by patients and their families should any tourist test positive for the virus.

Iceland: Free coronavirus tests.

Getty/Elka Photos The Blue Lagoon at sunrise.

Iceland is planning to reopen the country’s borders to tourists by June 15, offering travellers COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the airport. Those who test negative would be free to enjoy their time in the country, but those who test positive would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Insider understands that the new border process is still being finalised and so it’s not yet known whether the tests will only be free for an initial two week trial period or beyond that.

