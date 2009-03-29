All Original Ghostbusters Returning For Reboot

All of the core members of Ghostbusters will return for the third, updated film, the original films’ co-writer Harold Ramis told MTV News on Friday.

“We’re all going to be in it in different kinds of roles,” he said. “We’re going to be the sage mentors. There are going to be young Ghostbusters.”

But just who, exactly, is onboard. Ramis said both Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray would return, while acknowledging that Murray might be hard to convince.

“Bill Murray is just waiting for the truckload of money to arrive to get him out of his office,” Ramis joked.

After taking a jab at his old friend, Ramis assured us that Murray is definitely “in,” even though the two haven’t communicated directly about the project. “I haven’t talked to him about it,” Ramis said. “I want to talk to him about it eventually. I think we just need a script, because he’s the thorniest of the group.”

While Ramis didn’t mention Rick Moranis specifically, we’re betting the he won’t be returning since he wouldn’t even agree to voice his character for the Ghostbusters video game.

The original films’ co-writer is working on a first draft of the script with The Office writer/producers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who also wrote Ramis’ upcoming Year One.

“Gene and Lee, both of whom I mentored, are now writing the new ‘Ghostbusters,’ ” Ramis said. “I’m consulting with them, as is Dan Aykroyd and [original director] Ivan Reitman.”

But there’s still no director attached to the project (neither Ramis or Ivan Reitman are planning to direct), and the new Ghostbusters have yet to be cast.

