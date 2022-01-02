All of Will Smith’s movies, ranked

Smith had a small cameo in “Student of the Year 2” (2019).

Summary: After following his crush to a new college, Rohan Sachdev (Tiger Shroff) tries to impress her by winning the “Student of the Year” cup.

The sequel, which was released seven years after the original, was a major letdown for critics.

In a review for The National, Kumar Shyam wrote that “the script and the climax make it an overall dud.”