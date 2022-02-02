Netflix’s Korean zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is its most popular TV show right now

‘All of Us Are Dead.’ Netflix

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its weekly rankings of its most popular movies and TV shows.

The Korean zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” is Netflix’s most popular series right now.

“Ozark,” which recently debuted its fourth and final season, came in at No. 2.

Netflix is set to release more than 25 Korean originals in 2022, its most in a single year.

Its latest, the Korean-language zombie series “All of Us Are Dead,” debuted on Friday. In its first three days of availability, it was viewed for 124.79 million hours globally, according to Netflix, making it the streamer’s biggest series right now.

Netflix spent $US500 ($AU702) million on content from South Korea last year. The Korean series “Squid Game,” which launched in September, was its most watched series of all time. The show was watched for 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days of release, easily topping Netflix’s No. 2 biggest series ever, “Bridgerton.”

Behind “All of Us Are Dead” this week was “Ozark,” which recently debuted the first part of its fourth and final season, and the Colombian hit telenovela “Café con Aroma de Mujer.” The latter isn’t available on Netflix in the US, where it airs on Telemundo and streams on Peacock.

Netflix is also investing heavily in telenovelas as it seeks to attract subscribers in Latin America, which the company identified as a region of slowing growth during its latest earnings call last month.

Below are the top 10 shows on Netflix globally from January 24 to January 30 (Insider combined Netflix’s English and non-English lists):



10. “In From the Cold” season one — 24.72 million hours Description : “Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80% What critics said: “This baby exists for twists, and it is notably good at conjuring them.” — RogerEbert.com 9. “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” (limited series) — 26.34 million hours Description : “Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for criticism, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 8. “I Am Georgina” season one — 30.63 million hours Description : “Join Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 7. “Too Hot to Handle” season three — 31.74 million hours Description : “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 6. “Ozark” season one — 35.23 million hours ‘Ozark’ Netflix Description : “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $US500 ($AU702) million in five years to appease a drug boss.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70% What critics said: “With a vision of a shrinking middle class and defeated relationship ambitions, the series is a brilliant jewel in an endless sludge of original Netflix titles.” – Guardian 5. “Archive 81” season one — 36.27 million hours Description : “An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84% What critics said: “Video is alluring as a medium. And in Netflix’s mystery series Archive 81, it takes on a power as mysterious and majestic as Cthulhu.” — Salon 4. “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” season one — 40.08 million hours Kristen Bell as Anna in episode 101 of ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.’ ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’/Netflix Description : “Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsesses over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52% What critics said: “‘Woman In The House’ becomes an exercise in clichés, as if including them like some sort of 2020s thriller checklist is the same thing as actually writing a joke about them.” — The Playlist 3. “Café con Aroma de Mujer” season one* — 82.75 million hours Description : “A remake of the 1994 classic telenovela, this is the love story between Gaviota, a coffee picker, and Sebastián.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A *not available on Netflix in the US 2. “Ozark” season four, part one — 96.34 million hours ‘Ozark.’ Netflix Description : “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $US500 ($AU702) million in five years to appease a drug boss.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% What critics said: “The Netflix series, in which the Byrde family moves from Chicago to Missouri to launder money for the mob, approaches excellence at times but never quite achieves it, instead falling back on big, juicy plot twists and grim atmospherics.” — Boston Globe 1. “All of Us Are Dead” season one — 124.79 million hours Description : “A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79% What critics said: “Like Squid Game before it, All of Us Are Dead makes the most out of its nightmarish central location to otherworldly, dizzying effect.” — Variety