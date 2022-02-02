Netflix’s Korean zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is its most popular TV show right now

- Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its weekly rankings of its most popular movies and TV shows.
- The Korean zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” is Netflix’s most popular series right now.
- “Ozark,” which recently debuted its fourth and final season, came in at No. 2.
Netflix is set to release more than 25 Korean originals in 2022, its most in a single year.
Its latest, the Korean-language zombie series “All of Us Are Dead,” debuted on Friday. In its first three days of availability, it was viewed for 124.79 million hours globally, according to Netflix, making it the streamer’s biggest series right now.
Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its weekly rankings of its most popular movies and TV shows. The lists are based on hours watched during the previous week.
Netflix spent $US500 ($AU702) million on content from South Korea last year. The Korean series “Squid Game,” which launched in September, was its most watched series of all time. The show was watched for 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days of release, easily topping Netflix’s No. 2 biggest series ever, “Bridgerton.”
Behind “All of Us Are Dead” this week was “Ozark,” which recently debuted the first part of its fourth and final season, and the Colombian hit telenovela “Café con Aroma de Mujer.” The latter isn’t available on Netflix in the US, where it airs on Telemundo and streams on Peacock.
Netflix is also investing heavily in telenovelas as it seeks to attract subscribers in Latin America, which the company identified as a region of slowing growth during its latest earnings call last month.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%
What critics said: “This baby exists for twists, and it is notably good at conjuring them.” — RogerEbert.com
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%
What critics said: “With a vision of a shrinking middle class and defeated relationship ambitions, the series is a brilliant jewel in an endless sludge of original Netflix titles.” – Guardian
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%
What critics said: “Video is alluring as a medium. And in Netflix’s mystery series Archive 81, it takes on a power as mysterious and majestic as Cthulhu.” — Salon
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%
What critics said: “‘Woman In The House’ becomes an exercise in clichés, as if including them like some sort of 2020s thriller checklist is the same thing as actually writing a joke about them.” — The Playlist
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
*not available on Netflix in the US
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%
What critics said: “The Netflix series, in which the Byrde family moves from Chicago to Missouri to launder money for the mob, approaches excellence at times but never quite achieves it, instead falling back on big, juicy plot twists and grim atmospherics.” — Boston Globe
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%
What critics said: “Like Squid Game before it, All of Us Are Dead makes the most out of its nightmarish central location to otherworldly, dizzying effect.” — Variety
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
‘TWD’ spinoff ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ debuts this summer. Terry Crews is among the cast.