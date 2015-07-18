This ad perfectly slams all of the worst buzzwords and cliches used at the office

Office lingo is a language all of its own.

Phrases like “Let’s talk offline” or “Ping me later” are things you would never say to a friend or family member, but for some reason these phrases are tossed around the office everyday.

And how many times have you heard someone at work describe a company as a “disruptor” or as the “Uber of ….”?

A video by the PR firm Avaya has created a hilarious video that nails just how ridiculous all of these words and phrases can sound and how odd they must seem to anybody not fluent in office jargon.

Check out the video below.

