Google just went through a massive reorganization -- here are all of the wild projects it's working on

From driverless cars to robotics, Google has been pushing into new areas for years. But on Monday it made its move official by completely reorganising its business structure.

The tech giant announced in a press release that it had created a new public holding company called Alphabet, which is now the parent company of all of its businesses.

The new Google, which consists of search, ads, maps, apps, Android, Chrome and YouTube, is a subsidiary under Alphabet. Google Ventures and Google Capital will also be managed separately.

Even Google’s top secret lab Google X, which develops futuristic technologies like its driverless car project, will be managed independently.

Here’s a look at the wild businesses and projects that started under Google, but will now be run as their own operation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.