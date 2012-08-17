Here Are All Of The Ways The World Uses Gold [Chart]

The World Gold Council released its latest quarterly Gold Demand Trends report today.



The report reveals the key drivers of gold demand in the second quarter. Official sector purchases (central banks) jumped 138 per cent from the second quarter of last year, while total investment demand plunged 23 per cent over the same time period.

Here are a few quick highlights from demand trends in the second quarter from the WGC report:

Jewelry demand dropped 15 per cent to 418.3 tons from 490.6 tons last year

Technology demand slid 5 per cent to 112.2 tons from 118.6 tons last year

Investment demand plunged 23 per cent to 302.0 tons from 390.3 tons last year

Central bank purchases soared 138 per cent to 157.5 tons from 66.2 tons last year

Total gold demand, accounting for the above components, was down 7 per cent to 990.0 tons from 1065.8 tons last year.

Here’s a table breaking out the subcomponents of the demand drivers mentioned above:

Photo: World Gold Council

China Is Looking Into Taking Over One Of Africa’s Biggest Gold Miners >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.