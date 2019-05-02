All of the 15 celebrities who have been coaches on ‘The Voice’

Christina Aguilera was the sole female coach on seasons one through three.
One of the original four, Christina Aguilera coached the first three seasons of “The Voice,” and she returned for seasons five, eight, and 10.
Her only win came from her final appearance on season 10, coaching actress and singer Alisan Porter to victory.
Aguilera referred to her time on the show as a “churning hamster wheel” and an “energy sucker” in a 2018 interview with Billboard.
CeeLo Green rounded out the original coaching panel.
CeeLo Green was the fourth original coach on “The Voice.” He appeared as a full-time coach on the first three seasons and returned for season five in 2013.
Green never won a season, but he mentored season-two runner-up Juliet Simms.
He’s also returned as a part-time advisor on three seasons over the years.
Shakira never claimed victory as a coach.
Colombian singer and dancer Shakira coached on seasons four and six of “The Voice.”
She didn’t win either season, and she doesn’t plan on returning to the show.
“I wouldn’t [go back], because it’s so hard to be away from my family …” she said in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was a great experience, and of course I miss the guys, they were a lot of fun a lot to talk to, but I wouldn’t go back.”
Usher also joined the show on season four.
Seasons four and six saw another mononymous musician in the coaching chair.
Usher coached season-four runner-up Michelle Chamuel, and on season six, his team won with Josh Kaufman.
Gwen Stefani started as a coach on season seven.
Gwen Stefani started coaching on season seven of “The Voice,” and she returned for seasons nine, 12, 17, and 19.
Her only win came on season 19 with contestant Carter Rubin.