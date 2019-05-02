Search

All of the 15 celebrities who have been coaches on ‘The Voice’

Bryn Gelbart
The voice season 10
Many celebrities have coached on the show over the years. NBC
Adam Levine was one of the original coaches.
GettyImages 1141838931
He left the show after 16 seasons. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Levine was one of the four original coaches on “The Voice.”

He was the winning coach three times — on the first season with Javier Colon, the fifth season with Tessanne Chin, and the ninth season with Jordan Smith.

The Maroon 5 singer left the show after season 16. 

Blake Shelton was in the first round of coaches, too.
GettyImages 1136167769
Blake Shelton has the most wins of any coach. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Country musician Blake Shelton is the longest-running coach on “The Voice,” and the only original judge who is still on the show today. 

Shelton also has the most wins of any coach on “The Voice,” coming out on top with an impressive eight wins in 20 seasons. 

The country singer even met his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, when they were both coaching on the show. 

Christina Aguilera was the sole female coach on seasons one through three.
Christina aguilera the voice nbc quitting
Christina Aguilera coached six seasons of ‘The Voice.’ NBC
One of the original four, Christina Aguilera coached the first three seasons of “The Voice,” and she returned for seasons five, eight, and 10.

Her only win came from her final appearance on season 10, coaching actress and singer Alisan Porter to victory.

Aguilera referred to her time on the show as a “churning hamster wheel” and an “energy sucker” in a 2018 interview with Billboard. 

CeeLo Green rounded out the original coaching panel.
Ceelo Green
CeeLo Green coached four seasons of ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
CeeLo Green was the fourth original coach on “The Voice.” He appeared as a full-time coach on the first three seasons and returned for season five in 2013. 

Green never won a season, but he mentored season-two runner-up Juliet Simms.

He’s also returned as a part-time advisor on three seasons over the years. 

Shakira never claimed victory as a coach.
GettyImages 492352189
Shakira coached seasons four and six of ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Colombian singer and dancer Shakira coached on seasons four and six of “The Voice.”

She didn’t win either season, and she doesn’t plan on returning to the show. 

“I wouldn’t [go back], because it’s so hard to be away from my family …” she said in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was a great experience, and of course I miss the guys, they were a lot of fun a lot to talk to, but I wouldn’t go back.”

Usher also joined the show on season four.
Usher the voice
Like Shakira, Usher coached on seasons four and six. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Seasons four and six saw another mononymous musician in the coaching chair.

Usher coached season-four runner-up Michelle Chamuel, and on season six, his team won with Josh Kaufman.

Gwen Stefani started as a coach on season seven.
GettyImages 665399216
Gwen Stefani has coached five seasons over the years. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gwen Stefani started coaching on season seven of “The Voice,” and she returned for seasons nine, 12, 17, and 19. 

Her only win came on season 19 with contestant Carter Rubin. 

Much of her time as a coach was marked by fun and playful interactions with her now-fiancé, Shelton.

Pharrell Williams was a coach for four seasons.
GettyImages 532014476
Pharrell Williams coached on seasons seven through 10. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pharrell Williams coached on seasons seven, eight, nine, and 10.

On season eight, he mentored 16-year-old Sawyer Fredericks, the youngest male winner in the history of the show.

Alicia Keys was another successful coach on the show.
GettyImages 938933238
Alicia Keys coached seasons 11, 12, and 14 of ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Legendary vocalist and pianist Alicia Keys coached on seasons 11, 12, and 14 of “The Voice.”

She is one of the most successful coaches on the show, producing a finalist every season she appeared on.

On season 12, she coached Chris Blue to victory.

Miley Cyrus brought her positive energy to the show as a coach.
Miley cyrus the voice
Miley Cyrus coached on two seasons of ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus coached on seasons 11 and 13 of “The Voice.”

None of Cyrus’ contestants made it to the finals.

In March 2019, Janice Freeman — a Team Miley contestant on season 13 — died, and Cyrus paid a touching tribute to her at the memorial service.

Jennifer Hudson has coached on “The Voice” in the US and the UK.
Jennifer hudson
She coached on seasons 13 and 15 in the US. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson was a full-time coach on seasons 13 and 15 of “The Voice.”

She brought 14-year-old Kennedy Holmes to the finals on season 15.

Hudson also served as a coach on seasons six, seven, and eight of “The Voice UK.”

Kelly Clarkson coached the youngest winner in “The Voice” history.
Kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson joined the show on season 14. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
“American Idol”-winner Kelly Clarkson joined “The Voice” as a full-time coach on season 14, and she’s been on the show ever since.

She’s won three seasons — including season 14 when she mentored the show’s youngest female winner, Brynn Cartelli, to victory. Cartelli was 15 at the time. 

Clarkson also coached season 15-winner Chevel Shepherd and season-17 winner Jake Hoot.

John Legend won on his first season of “The Voice.”
GettyImages 1136167771
John Legend started coaching on season 16. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
John Legend joined to show on season 16, and he’s still coaching on the current season 21.

He won his very first season, coaching Maelyn Jarmon to victory.

Nick Jonas joined the show on season 18.
Nick jonas the voice
Nick Jonas returned to coach on season 20. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nick Jonas started coaching on “The Voice” on season 18, and he took a break before returning on season 20.
Ariana Grande took over Jonas’ spot as coach for season 21.
Ariana grande posing for a photo in a coach chair on the voice
Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ariana Grande is the newest celebrity to join the coaching chairs on “The Voice.”

She’s joining Legend, Clarkson, and Shelton for the current season 21 of the singing competition. 

About the Author
Bryn Gelbart