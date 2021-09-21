I tried 15 of Target’s seasonal fall foods, and would buy at least 10 of them again

The candy-apple pretzels were a little too sweet and very sticky.

Although I wasn’t sure what to expect for pretzels with a candy-apple-flavored coating, they were better than I imagined they’d be. This snack definitely nailed the candy-apple flavor.

The coating was super sticky, so most of the pretzels stuck together in the bag, and the coating started melting onto my fingers even after I just grabbed a pretzel. The flavor was fine, but they were very, very sweet. I didn’t taste any of the salty pretzel.

Verdict: I’d probably skip these in the future. I like pretzels, especially coated ones for a sweet-and-savory treat, but these were just too sugary for me.