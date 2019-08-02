Every single ‘Spider-Man’ movie, ranked by critics

Most critics loathed “Venom” (2018) even though moviegoers seemed to love it.

“Venom” is a unique film in the “Spider-Man” cannon that centers on a popular villain from the comics.

But the spin-off did not go over well with most critics, who called it a “tone-deaf, uneven, and maddeningly dumb clunker,” even though audiences were more forgiving.

Rafer Guzman wrote for Newsday, “‘Venom’ could become Marvel’s version of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ or ‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians’ — a camp classic worth mocking again and again.”