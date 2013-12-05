All Of The Roles You Forgot Child Star Paul Walker Played

Aly Weisman

Sure we all know Paul Walker was the face of the “Fast and Furious” franchise or perhaps you recall him in the 1999 classic “Varsity Blues” — but not everyone knows that the late actor started his career in Hollywood at just 12-years-old.

As a child star, Walker played a mentally challenged boy in “Highway to Heaven” and a glasses-clad kid in the horror film “Monster in the Closet.”

As a teen heartthrob, Walker had cameos on some of the biggest TV shows, such as “Charles In Charge” and “Who’s The Boss.”

Watch some of the late actor’s older work below:

