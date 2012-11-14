The Socialite In The Petraeus Scandal Keeps Getting Sued Over Massive Debts

Jill Kelley

The Tampa socialite who received potentially inappropriate emails from one general and threatening emails from the CIA director’s mistress has her own troubled legal history.It turns out Jill Kelley — a woman known for throwing lavish parties for the military — and her husband Dr. Scott T. Kelley, have been sued nine times.



Details about the Kelleys’ lawsuits aren’t readily available but The Tampa Bay Times broke down what is known about the suits:

A judge ordered Kelley to sell her land holding company’s office building in downtown Tampa after Central Bank brought a foreclosure lawsuit against her and her husband. The Kelleys owed the bank nearly $2.2 million, according to court records.

The couple had an $11,000 judgement brought against them in a case that began in Pennsylvania.

Chase Bank sued the couple for indebtednes, Regions Bank sued the Kelleys for foreclosure and FIA Card Services brought a credit card case against the couple.

Business Insider tried to obtain copies of the various lawsuits but was told by Hillsborough County officials the request could not immediately be granted.

*This story originally stated that Dr. Kelley is a surgeon at the Moffitt Cancer centre. According to the Moffitt Cancer centre, Dr. Kelley has not worked there since 2008. We regret the error.

