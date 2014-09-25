All Of The iPhone's Biggest Competitors Survived The Bend Test

A day after “Bendgate” took over the internet, Unbox Therapy is back with an extensive “bend test” for the iPhone’s biggest competitors.

Unbox Therapy tests a whole lineup of smartphones: the iPhone 6, the HTC One M8, Motorola’s Moto X, as well as a Nokia Lumia phone to round out the group.

Here’s how they did:

First, they tested the iPhone 6. It bent a little, but not nearly as much as the iPhone 6 Plus did.





Then it was the HTC One’s turn. It didn’t bend, but the screen popped out a little.





The Moto X passed the bend test with flying colours. It didn’t budge at all.





The Nokia Lumia seemed to crack a bit, but it wouldn’t bend either.





If you’re buying a phone on durability alone, the Moto X is your best bet.

If you’ve already bought an iPhone 6, you can rest easy: it won’t bend under normal use.

Check out the full bend test:

