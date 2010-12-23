All Of The Huge Threats Facing The Economy Summarized In One Paragraph

'China is overheating and more policy tightening will likely be needed. When government officials begin discussing price controls, you know the situation is serious. The bottom line is that conventional Street research is probably way off in the consensus view that the inflation pickup is confined to food. Wages are rising rapidly beyond productivity gains and a huge credit bubble could well burst sometime within the next 1-2 years. There is dramatic excess capacity -- highlighted by the 40%-plus ratio of fixed investment to GDP. So, there is a strong chance that China undergoes a significant, though likely brief, economic adjustment by 2012, which could interrupt, at some point, our secular bullish call on commodities. Just something to consider.'

Source: Gluskin-Sheff