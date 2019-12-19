Every single Ryan Reynolds movie, ranked

Summit Entertainment/20th Century Fox/Universal Pictures Ryan Reynolds has starred in dozens of films.

Ryan Reynolds is a film actor mainly known for his work in comedies, action movies, and superhero films.

“Mississippi Grind” (2015) and “Adventureland” (2009) currently stand as his highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes, per critics.

On the other hand, his films like “R.I.P.D.” (2013) and “Self/less” (2015) generally weren’t well-received by critics.

Best known for portraying the smart-talking vigilante Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds has taken on a wide range of roles throughout his career, starring in everything from dramas to video-game adaptations.

But despite his popularity as an actor, not all of his movies have been a hit with film critics.

Here is every movie Ryan Reynolds has ever been in, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Films without critical ratings were not included. All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Reynolds’ lowest-ranked film is the action-comedy “R.I.P.D.” (2013).

Universal Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds in ‘R.I.P.D.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Synopsis: In the action-comedy “R.I.P.D.” the detectives in the Rest in Peace Department are sanctioned with protecting living souls against monstrous entities.

Young cop Nick Walker (Reynolds) is paired up with veteran detective Roy Pulsifer (Jeff Bridges) as they grapple with otherworldly enemies.

The actor played young Damian in “Self/less” (2015).

Focus Features ‘Self/less’ is a sci-fi film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Synopsis: In the sci-fi thriller “Self/less,” a wealthy man named Damien (Ben Kingsley) transports his consciousness into a healthier, younger body (Reynolds) in order to survive his cancer diagnosis. But the mystery surrounding the donor’s death sends Damien on a dark quest for answers.

Reynolds was Van Wilder in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” (2002).

Artisan Entertainment Ryan Reynolds in ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Synopsis: The raunchy college comedy “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” stars Reynolds as the titular character.

Cut off from his family’s vast wealth, Van Wilder takes advantage of younger college students with money-making schemes that catch the attention of student reporter Gwen (Tara Reid).

He played Michael Taylor in “Fireflies in the Garden” (2008).

Maple Pictures ‘Fireflies in the Garden’ is a drama film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Synopsis: The drama “Fireflies in the Garden” centres around the Taylor family and the painful secrets that patriarch Charles (Willem Dafoe) has swept under the rug for too long.

Returning home for the first time in years, Michael (Reynolds) comes to terms with the loss of his mother in his turbulent childhood home.

Reynolds played George Lutz in “The Amityville Horror” (2005).

MGM The film is set in New York.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23%

Synopsis: “The Amityville Horror” follows the Lutz family as they move into a new house in Amityville, New York.

After haunting things begin happening, George (Reynolds) and his wife Kathy (Melissa George) discover that their home was once the site of multiple horrific murders.

He played Mitch Planko in the comedy “The Change-Up” (2011).

Universal Pictures It’s a body-switching film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Synopsis: Old friends Mitch (Reynolds) and Dave (Jason Bateman) envy each other’s lives, but get more than they can handle when an errant wish causes them to switch bodies in “The Change-Up.” Soon Mitch and Dave realise the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

In “Blade: Trinity” (2004), Reynolds was Hannibal King.

New Line Cinema Wesley Snipes, Jessica Biel, and Ryan Reynolds in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Synopsis: In the third instalment of the “Blade” trilogy, Reynolds appears as Hannibal King, a vampire slayer and member of the Nightstalkers.

Hannibal works alongside Blade (Wesley Snipes), Abigail (Jessica Biel), and Sommerfield (Natasha Lyonne) to stop Dracula and his army of malevolent vampires.

The actor played superhero Hal Jordan in “Green Lantern” (2011).

‎DC Entertainment Ryan Reynolds has said some not-so-great things about the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Synopsis: In the adaptation of the comic book of the same name, Reynolds plays Hal Jordan, a test pilot who is chosen by universal protectors to wield a ring of infinite power.

The cocky pilot must step up to be worthy enough to become a Green Lantern and defeat the evil Parallax.

Reynolds was Henry in the comedy “Coming Soon” (1999).

Bandeira Entertainment He didn’t have a major role in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Synopsis: In “Coming Soon,” three high-school girls Nell (Tricia Vessey), Jenny (Gaby Hoffmann), and Stream (Bonnie Root) set off on an adventure for sexual fulfillment. In the comedy, Reynolds plays Henry, a nerdy high schooler who catches Stream’s eye.

Reynolds played Matthew in the thriller “The Captive” (2014).

A24 and DIRECTV The thriller is about a man looking for his daughter.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Synopsis: In “The Captive,” Matthew (Reynolds) leaves his young daughter Cassandra outside of a diner for only a few moments, but it’s long enough for her to be abducted.

Years later, when evidence emerges that Cassandra may still be alive, Matthew does everything he can to bring his daughter home.

He was Richard Messner in “Smokin’ Aces” (2007).

Universal Pictures Ryan Reynolds and Ray Liotta in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Synopsis: The action-comedy “Smokin’ Aces” is about a low-level scammer named Buddy “Aces” Israel (Jeremy Piven) who finds himself in over his head when he uncovers evidence that can put a big game mobster in jail.

Reynolds plays Richard Messner, an FBI agent who has to keep Aces alive after the mobster puts a bounty on his head.

Reynolds played Bill Pope in the action-drama “Criminal” (2016).

Lionsgate The film is all about seeking justice.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Synopsis: When CIA agent Bill Pope (Reynolds) dies unexpectedly before completing a mission, the government implants his memories into the brain of a dangerous criminal named Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner).

Now filled with memories of a life he never led, Jericho sets off to bring Bill’s death to justice.

He starred as Monty in the comedy “Waiting…” (2005).

Lions Gate Ryan Reynolds in ‘Waiting…’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Synopsis: Monty (Reynolds) and Dean (Justin Long) work at a dead-end job waiting tables in a diner. While Dean dreams of higher ambitions, Monty just wants to party and have a good time.

The comedy depicts a day in the life at Shenanigan’s diner and the chaos that ensues over a single shift.

Reynolds was Frank Allen in the comedic drama “Chaos Theory” (2008).

Warner Bros. Pictures Reynolds had the leading role in this flick.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Synopsis: The comedic drama “Chaos Theory” centres around Frank Allen (Reynolds), a motivational speaker who leads a life of strict organisation that leaves little room for fun.

When his dedication to rigorous schedule-making causes a rift in his marriage, Frank starts to rethink how he’s been living.

He played Captain Excellent in “Paper Man” (2010).

Artfire Films Reynolds as an imaginary friend in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Synopsis: In “Paper Man,” shy novelist Richard (Jeff Daniels) hires Long Island teenager Abby (Emma Stone) as a babysitter, even though he doesn’t have children.

Lonely and in need of company, Richard and Abby bond as he reveals he has an imaginary friend named Paper Man (Reynolds).

Reynolds played Marc Tobias in “The In-Laws” (2003).

Warner Brothers The film is about an upcoming wedding.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Synopsis: Father-in-laws to be Steve Tobias (Michael Douglas) and Jerry Peyser (Albert Brooks) butt heads in the week leading up to their son and daughter’s upcoming wedding, as Jerry starts to suspect that Steve is a government operative.

In the film, Reynolds played Marc Tobias, Steve’s son.

He was the lead hero in “6 Underground” (2019).

Netflix The film is about erasing one’s past.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

Summary: In the action flick “6 Underground,” heroes from around the world are brought together in one group to help delete their pasts while changing the future.

Reynolds kicked off his time as Wade Wilson in “X-Men Origins – Wolverine” (2009).

20th Century Fox This wasn’t Reynolds’ last time playing the mutant.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Synopsis: Before Reynolds portrayed Wade Wilson in the “Deadpool” movies, he initially appeared as a version of the character in “X-Men Origins – Wolverine” opposite Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

In the film, the two mutants face off against each other in an intense battle as Wolverine sets out on his quest for revenge.

The actor played Chris Brander in the comedy “Just Friends” (2005).

New Line Cinema Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Just Friends.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Synopsis: In the comedy “Just Friends,” Chris Brander (Reynolds) realises he never truly got over his childhood crush Jamie (Amy Smart).

Years after she rejected him, Chris returns to their hometown with a new look and a womanizing attitude, intent on finally winning her over.

Reynolds was Michael Bryce in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017).

Summit Entertainment The film is filled with action.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Synopsis: In the action-adventure flick “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” one of the world’s best bodyguards Michael Bryce (Reynolds) is assigned to protect the very assassin (Samuel L. Jackson) he once trained to take down.

Over the course of an intense 24 hours, Bryce does whatever it takes to keep his client safe.

He was Andrew Paxton in “The Proposal” (2009) opposite Sandra Bullock.

Touchstone Pictures/IMDb Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in ‘The Proposal.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Synopsis: “The Proposal” is a romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate, a workaholic who faces deportation back to Canada if she isn’t able to secure a visa.

Margaret has her assistant Andrew Paxton (Reynolds) pretend he’s engaged to her so that she can stay in New York City, but her request stirs up unexpected feelings between the two.

Reynolds played Matt Weston in the thriller “Safe House” (2012).

Universal Pictures Ryan Reynolds in ‘Safe House.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: In the action thriller “Safe House,” Reynolds and Denzel Washington co-star as a pair of CIA agents who are almost killed when their South African safe house is attacked.

Now on the run, the two men dodge bullets while tracking down who wants them dead.

The actor made a PG-13 version of “Deadpool” with “Once Upon a Deadpool” (2018).

20th Century Fox The film included a bit of satire.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Synopsis: After the original release of “Deadpool” (2016), director David Leitch re-released the film with the R-rated material removed in order to target younger audiences.

Reynolds played Deadpool in added scenes alongside Fred Savage, who played a satirical version of himself.

In “Life During Wartime” (1997), Reynolds played Howard Ancona.

Bandeira Entertainment/ Life During Wartime LLC Ryan Reynolds was a teen in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Synopsis: “Life During Wartime” is a comedic drama in which a salesman breaks into unsuspecting homes in order to drum up business for burglar-proof alarm systems.

Reynolds had a role in the film as Howard Ancona, the teenage son of one of their clients.

Reynolds was Randy Schoenberg in the drama “Woman in Gold” (2015).

The Weinstein Company Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, “Woman in Gold” is a drama that follows Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren) as she attempts to retrieve the possessions stolen from her family by Nazis decades earlier.

Reynolds appeared as Randy Schoenberg, an up-and-coming lawyer who helps Altmann bring her case to court.

He was Quigley in the suspense film “Finder’s Fee” (2001).

Lionsgate ‘Finder’s Fee’ has a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Synopsis: In the suspense-filled drama “Finder’s Fee,” a street artist named Tepper (Erik Palladino) finds a wallet with a winning lottery ticket inside and discovers it belongs to a man named Avery Phillips (James Earl Jones).

Tepper invites Avery to a game of poker, using Avery’s own ticket against him as the men place bets.

Reynolds appeared in the film as Quigley, a divorced man who sits in on their game.

Reynolds played Gary, Gavin, and Gabriel in “The Nines” (2007).

Newmarket Ryan Reynolds portrayed three characters.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Synopsis: The independent film “The Nines” unfolds in three separate stories revolving around an actor who is under house arrest, a reality-television star, and a video-game designer.

In the mind-bending drama Reynolds portrayed all three leads: Gary, Gavin, and Gabriel.

Reynolds voiced the titular snail in the animated film “Turbo” (2013).

DreamWorks Animation Turbo wants to be fast.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: In the animated kids’ film “Turbo,” a simple garden snail named Turbo (Reynolds) dreams of one day being the fastest snail in the world.

After a strange accident gives him super speed, Turbo begins to realise his dream may become a reality.

He was astronaut Rory Adams in “Life” (2017).

Skydance Films Ryan Reynolds plays a man who is investigating extraterrestrial life on Mars.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: In “Life,” a six-member crew on the International Space Station gather evidence for extraterrestrial life on Mars with unintended results.

Reynolds appeared in the film as astronaut Roy Adams alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Reynolds voiced the titular character in “Detective Pikachu” (2019)

Warner Bros. Detective Pikachu is a fast-talking Pokémon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Synopsis: Based on the beloved “Pokémon” franchise, “Detective Pikachu” stars Justice Smith as Tim Goodman, a young man in search for the truth after his father’s sudden disappearance.

Reynolds voiced Detective Pikachu, a fast-talking Pokémon who is obsessed with coffee and intent on helping Tim find his father.

He was the voice actor for Guy in the animated movie “The Croods” (2013).

DreamWorks Animation The Croods are a family of cavemen and cavewomen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: In the animated film “The Croods,” a family of cavemen and cavewomen set out to look for a new home after their cave is destroyed.

Reynolds voiced Guy, a nomad who offers to help the Croods along the way.

Reynolds had a small role as Chip in “Dick” (1999).

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst in ‘Dick.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: “Dick” is a comedic reimagining of a turbulent time in political history.

Michelle Williams and Kirsten Dunst play high schoolers in the 1970s who wander off on a field trip and become President Richard Nixon’s dog walkers, putting them front and centre for the Watergate scandal.

Reynolds had a small role in the film as a hapless boy named Chip.

He starred as Will Hayes in the romantic comedy “Definitely, Maybe” (2008).

Universal Studios Ryan Reynolds in ‘Definitely, Maybe.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy “Definitely, Maybe,” Reynolds starred as Will Hayes, a dad who recently got divorced from his wife.

Will’s daughter Maya (Abigail Breslin) prompts him to tell her what his life was like before marriage. Will tells Maya about the three most important women in his life, changing the names of the women so that she can guess which one ended up being her mum.

Reynolds was a nurse in “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” (2004).

New Line Cinema Ryan Reynolds had a small role in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Synopsis: In “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” investment banker Harold (John Cho) and his friend Kumar (Kal Penn) hit the road for a life-changing adventure when they go to great lengths to get White Castle hamburgers.

Reynolds had a small cameo in the film as a nurse.

In “The Voices” (2015), he played a serial killer named Jerry.

Lionsgate Films His character hears voices from his dog and cat.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Synopsis: In the dark comedy “The Voices,” Reynolds starred as Jerry, a seemingly mild-mannered man who begins to unravel when his dog and cat start talking back to him.

Jerry swiftly goes from a normal guy to a serial killer in the making, all while nursing a crush on Lisa (Anna Kendrick).

Reynolds narrated the documentary “The Whale” (2011).

Paladin Films Ryan Reynolds is the only credited narrator on the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Synopsis: “The Whale” is a documentary that tells the story of a young orca named Luna who becomes separated from his family and connects with the humans trying to help him.

Reynolds narrated the emotionally charged documentary.

Reynolds starred as Wade Wilson in “Deadpool” (2016).

20th Century Fox ‘Deadpool’ is a superhero movie of sorts.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Synopsis: In the genre-subverting superhero movie “Deadpool,” Reynolds starred as Wade Wilson, a man who enlists in a last-ditch government experiment after he’s saddled with a cancer diagnosis.

When an accident at the lab nearly kills him, Wade realises that he’s developed super powers and he vows to seek revenge on the people who tortured him.

He returned as Wade Wilson in “Deadpool 2” (2018).

20th Century Fox ‘Deadpool 2’ is just as great as the original film, per critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Synopsis: In the sequel to “Deadpool,” Reynolds returned as smart-talking vigilante Wade Wilson, who joins forces with other mutants to protect a young boy from dying at the hands of a time-travelling soldier named Cable.

Together, Deadpool and this ragtag team of mutants take the villain head-on.

He was Paul Conroy in the terrifying thriller “Buried” (2010).

Lionsgate The film is about an American contractor.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Synopsis: The thrilling drama “Buried” stars Reynolds as Paul Conroy, an American contractor working in Iraq who is captured and buried alive by insurgents.

After waking up in his own coffin, Paul does everything he can to get out of his grave as he races against time.

Reynolds played Mike Connell in the comedy “Adventureland” (2009).

Miramax Films This was not a leading role.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Synopsis: Jesse Eisenberg stars in “Adventureland” as a college graduate who takes a low-level job at a local amusement park and strikes up a relationship with his co-worker Em (Kristen Stewart).

Reynolds played amusement-park employee Mike Connell alongside Martin Starr, Bill Hader, and Kristen Wiig.

Reynolds was Curtis in “Mississippi Grind” (2015), his best-rated film.

A24 The film is a drama about poker.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: The drama “Mississippi Grind” stars Ben Mendelsohn as Gerry, a poker player who struggles with a gambling addiction.

When he meets Curtis (Reynolds), Gerry convinces him to accompany him on the road as they travel to New Orleans and form a genuine friendship that changes both of them for the better.

