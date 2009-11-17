October Retail Sales Beat Expectations, But All Growth Was Just Autos

Advance October retail sales grew faster than expected, at 1.4% month over month, but all the growth disappears if you strip away auto related sales.



On a year over year basis, shown in the document below, retails sales fell 1.7% overall and by over 2% is you strip out auto-related sales.

September data was revised significantly downward to -2.3% vs. -1.5% previously. We’ll have nothing to cheer on this front shoud October end up being revised down as well.

Marts Current



