Here Are All Of The Times Lindsay Lohan Has Gotten In Trouble

Lindsay Lohan in her new show ‘Liz & Dick’

Photo: YouTube screencap

Lindsay Lohan has a long history of trouble with the law.In light of her most recent arrest stemming from an alleged assault at a Chelsea nightclub, we thought we’d look back at her multiple arrests and court appearances.



February 2005: A couple filed a personal-injury suit against Lohan claiming they were hurt during a car accident with the actress, MTV reported. Lohan also allegedly crashed her car into a van after a night of drinking later that year.

July 2007: Lohan was arrested for misdemeanour driving under the influence and felony drug possession, ABC News reported. The arrest stemmed from a car chase Lohan reportedly had with the mother of her personal assistant. She was later charged with seven misdemeanour counts in relation to two DUI arrests, MTV reported. She spent one day in jail, was ordered to go to rehab, and was placed on three years of probation.

July 2010: Lohan violated her probation after she missed court-ordered alcohol counseling sessions and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 90 days in rehab, CNN reported. She got out of jail early because of overcrowding.

September 2010: Lohan’s probation was revoked after she failed a court-ordered drug test, MTV reported. The court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

February 2011: Lohan was charged with felony grand theft after she allegedly stole a necklace from a Venice, Calif., jewelry store in January, CNN reported. She ultimately pleaded no contest to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, The Los Angeles Times reported in May 2011.

November 2011: Lohan was sentenced to 30 days in county jail and extensive community service after she admitted to violating a past court order by failing to complete previously ordered community service.

September 2012: Lohan was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident when a man claimed she hit his knee while trying to park her Porsche Cayenne near the Dream Hotel. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges, Hello Online reported in October.

September 2012: She wasn’t arrested this time but Lohan found herself in the crosshairs of a legal battle when she claimed Congressional aide Christian LaBella assaulted her. The charges were dropped, according to The Chicago Tribune.

November 2012: After Lohan’s Porsche slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Pacific Coast Highway, authorities told TMZ she would be charged with lying to police after she told them she wasn’t the one driving during the accident.

November 2012: Lohan was arrested on assault charges at a Chelsea nightclub.

DISCLAIMER: Since Lohan has been arrested multiple times, it’s entirely possible we missed one or two in this timeline.

