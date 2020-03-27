Every single Keira Knightley movie, ranked according to critics

A24 Films/Sony Pictures Classics Keira Knightley has starred in some critically beloved and hated films.

Keira Knightley has been acting in films for decades and she’s appeared in rom-coms, thrillers, period pieces, and more.

The actress is known for playing Elizabeth Swann in the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Elizabeth Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice” (2005), and Cecilia Tallis in “Atonement” (2007).

Most critics didn’t enjoy her film “Silk” (2007), but “The Imitation Game” (2014) was a critical hit for the actress.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Keira Knightley has tackled roles in thrillers, dramas, rom-coms, and period pieces since 1995, and her numerous nominations for Academy Awards, British Academy Awards, and Golden Globes speak for themselves.

Here’s every movie Knightley has ever been in, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings were not included.

She played Hélène Joncour in “Silk” (2007).

Picturehouse The film was a bust according to most critics.

Critic score: 7%

Set in the 19th century, the film tells the story of a silkworm merchant-turned-smuggler (Michael Pitt) and his wife (Knightley).

The actress played Jane in “Berlin, I Love You” (2019).

Bily Media Berlin Critics weren’t a fan of this film.

Critic score: 11%

The movie follows characters played by stars like Helen Mirren, Luke Wilson, Mickey Rourke, Jenna Dewan, and Diego Luna in several intertwined storylines.

She had a role in “Collateral Beauty” (2016).

Warner Bros. The film was a critical flop.

Critic score: 14%

In the movie, Will Smith starred as a New York advertising executive who seeks answers after experiencing a tragedy. Knightley plays the smaller role of Amy in the film.

Knightley portrayed a model-turned-bounty hunter in the biopic “Domino” (2005).

New Line Cinema The film wasn’t a hit.

Critic score: 18%

The film is loosely based on the life of bounty hunter Domino Harvey.

She starred in “The Aftermath” (2019).

Fox Searchlight Pictures This film was a rare period-piece misstep for the actress.

Critic score: 27%

In the film, Knightley plays Rachael Morgan, a woman who carries on an affair with a German widower (Alexander Skarsgård).

Knightley was the leading lady in “King Arthur” (2004).

Buena Vista Pictures Critics didn’t love it.

Critic score: 31%

The film is a take on the tale of “King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.”

She was in Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018).

Walt Disney Pictures She wore a lot of makeup on for this whimsical role.

Critic score: 33%

The 2018 Disney live-action film, in which Knightley plays the Sugar Plum Fairy, is a retelling of the classic tale of “The Nutcracker.”

She starred in the historical film “The Edge of Love” (2008).

BBC Films The film is another period piece.

Critic score: 37%

In the film, she and Sienna Miller play free-spirited women who are connected by a poet in war-torn London.

Knightley played a reclusive actress in “London Boulevard” (2011).

GK Film She’s an actress playing an actress.

Critic score: 38%

The film follows the story of an ex-con (Colin Ferrel) who falls in love with an actress (Knightley), which incites the anger of a dangerous mob boss.

Knightley wrapped up her role as Elizabeth Swann in the “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” (2007).

Walt Disney Pictures The film scored lower than others in the franchise.

Critic score: 44%

The film saw her and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) trying to save Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) from Davy Jones’ Locker.

In the thriller “The Jacket” (2005), Knightley starred alongside Adrien Brody.

Warner Independent Adrien Brody and Keira Knightley in ‘The Jacket.’

Critic score: 44%

In the film, Adrien Brody played a troubled war veteran who’s placed in a mental institution. Knightley played a young woman who he meets later in life.

Knightley played a private-school student in the thriller “The Hole” (2001).

Canal+ She had blonde hair in the film.

Critic score: 50%

Knightley starred alongside Thora Birch, Desmond Harrington, and Daniel Brocklebank in the film about four teens who uncover a hidden hole and begin to explore it.

Knightley reprised her role as Elizabeth Swann in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006).

Disney Enterprises Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

Critic score: 53%

In the second instalment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) attempts to scheme his way out of his debt to Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) with the help of Will Turner (Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Knightley).

In “Last Night” (2011), Knightley played Joanna.

Miramax The film received poor reviews.

Critic score: 53%

In the film, Knightley starred opposite Sam Worthington as a married couple confronted by temptation.

Knightley had a small role in “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace” (1999).

Lucasfilms For the most part, critics didn’t love this film.

Critic score: 53%

The film, which is part of the “Star Wars” prequel series, wasn’t loved by most critics.

Knightley starred with Chris Pine in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” (2014).

Paramount Pictures It’s an action movie.

Critic score: 55%

The reboot follows the story of an analyst-turned-spy who discovers a financial-terrorist plot.

She starred alongside Steve Carell in “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012).

Mandate Pictures The movie is set in the future.

Critic score: 55%

Knightley and Steve Carell were praised for their performances in this futuristic film that explores what people would do if they knew all of humanity only had a few more days to live.

She played a small role in “Thunderpants” (2002).

MGM She was a music student in the film.

Critic score: 60%

The film follows a 10-year-old boy (Bruce Cook) with incessant gas issues who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Knightley had a small role in the film as a student in music class.

The actress played Georgiana, the Duchess of Devonshire, in “The Duchess” (2008).

Paramount Vantage It’s a period film.

Critic score: 62%

Starring alongside Ralph Fiennes and Dominic Cooper, Knightley tackled the role of an 18th-century aristocrat in this film.

Knightley starred in “Anna Karenina” (2012).

Focus Features She plays the titular character.

Critic score: 63%

The film follows Leo Tolstoy’s classic tale of an aristocratic woman (Knightley) who questions her happiness and marriage after meeting someone new. She starred opposite Jude Law and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Knightley was Juliet in the cult-favourite “Love Actually” (2003).

Universal Pictures The film is very popular.

Critic score: 64%

Featuring a few different storylines and a star-studded cast,“Love Actually” starred actors like Knightley, Nighy, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson.

She starred as Megan in “Laggies” (2014).

A24 Films ‘Laggies’ is a comedy.

Critic score: 65%

The comedy follows Knightley’s character as she experiences a quarter-life crisis. Chloë Grace Moretz and Ellie Kemper also starred in the film.

She starred in the film adaption “Never Let Me Go” (2010).

DNA Films Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan in ‘Never Let Me Go.’

Critic score: 70%

The dystopian movie, which also starred Andrew Garfield and Carey Mulligan, is based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro and follows the story of three close friends as their disturbing purposes in life are revealed to them.

Knightley appeared as Jan Hall in “Everest” (2015).

Universal Pictures She had a supporting role in the film.

Critic score: 73%

The drama is set in 1996, and it follows a group of climbers as they tackle an expedition of Mount Everest. The cast also included actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, Jason Clarke, and John Hawkes.

Knightley was in “A Dangerous Method” (2011).

Sony Pictures Classics She changes her accent in the film.

Critic score: 78%

In the period film, Knightley plays a Russian patient who is given experimental treatments that lead to sexual discoveries.

She was Elizabeth Swann in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003).

Buena Vista Pictures She is in multiple films of this franchise.

Critic score: 79%

Audiences are first introduced to Knightley as Elizabeth Swann in the critically-acclaimed 2003 film.

In the musical “Begin Again” (2014), the actress starred opposite Mark Ruffalo and Hailee Steinfeld.

Exclusive Media Group The film is filled with music.

Critic score: 82%

In the film, an unemployed music executive (Mark Ruffalo) forms an unexpected bond with a young singer-songwriter (Knightley) who just moved to New York.

One of the actress’ most iconic roles was as Cecilia Tallis in “Atonement” (2007).

Focus Features The film is set in the 1930s.

Critic score: 83%

Knightley starred opposite James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan in the 2007 film, which is set in 1935.

Knightley was Katherine Gun in “Official Secrets” (2019).

IFC Films Keira Knightley in ‘Offical Secrets.’

Critic score: 83%

The film tells the true story of the British intelligence whistleblower Katharine Gun (Knightley).

Knightley played Jules in “Bend It like Beckham” (2003).

Fox Searchlight Pictures The movie is about more than just soccer.

Critic score: 85%

Knightley played Juliette “Jules” Paxton opposite Parminder Nagra as Jess, who longs to be like her idol David Beckham despite her family’s disapproval.

Knightley received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Elizabeth Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice” (2005).

Focus Features The film is based on Jane Austen’s novel.

Critic score: 86%

The 2005 film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s famous novel, and Knightley played the leading role.

Knightley’s portrayed Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in the biopic “Colette” (2018).

Bleeker Street Knightley starred in the movie.

Critic score: 87%

In the biopic, Knightley played a ghostwriter who is fighting for creative ownership of her hit book.

She starred as Sally Alexander in “Misbehaviour” (2020).

Left Bank Pictures Keirs Knightley and Jessie Buckley in ‘Misbehaviour.’

Critic score: 87%

The film takes place in 1970 and follows the true story of a group of women who disrupt the Miss World competition in London. Knightley starred alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, and Keeley Hawes.

Knightley played Joan Clarke in the “The Imitation Game” (2014), her highest ranking film.

The Weinstein Company The film is a period piece.

Critic score: 90%

The film follows the true story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), a war hero who cracked German codes during World War II. Knightley played Joan Clarke, a woman who helps Turing invent the code-cracking machine.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.