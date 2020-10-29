Every single Julia Roberts movie, ranked

Touchstone Pictures/TriStar Pictures/Amazon Julia Roberts has been in dozens of films.

Julia Roberts has appeared in a variety of romantic comedies, dramas, crime thrillers, and fantasy movies.

Critics say her worst films are “Love Wedding Marriage” (2011) and “Mother’s Day” (2016).

Critics loved Roberts’ performance in films like “Wonder” (2017), “The Normal Heart” (2014), and “The Player” (1992).

Over the years, Julia Roberts has built an impressive career that spans across a variety of genres, including romantic comedies, dramas, crime thrillers, and even fantasy films.

That said, not all of the actress’ movies have been critical hits.

Read on for every single movie Julia Roberts has been in, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Documentaries and films without critical ratings have not been included on this list.

“Love Wedding Marriage” (2011) is the worst film in Roberts’ roster, per critics.

Chydzik Media Group Julia Roberts is the voice of the lead character’s therapist in the film.

Critic Score: 0%

Synopsis: Newlywed marriage counselor Ava (Mandy Moore) realises her parents’ marriage is not working out and decides she will stop at nothing to keep them together.

In the film, Roberts voices Ava’s therapist.

Roberts appeared as part of the ensemble cast in “Mother’s Day” (2016).

Open Road Films Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Mother’s Day.’

Critic score: 8%

Synopsis: This Gary Marshall-directed, feel-good comedy celebrates the many different shapes that motherhood can take.

In the movie, Roberts plays a mother who gives up her only child for adoption.

She also appeared in Marshall’s previous holiday film, “Valentine’s Day” (2010).

Warner Bros Pictures Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts in ‘Valentine’s Day.’

Critic score: 18%

Synopsis: This holiday movie follows more than 10 different characters as they find love in different forms on Valentine’s Day.

For Roberts’ character Kate Hazeltine, love seems like a long conversation with a handsome businessman on a flight, but it turns out to be something much different by the end of the film.

Roberts had the lead role in the film “Sleeping With the Enemy” (1991).

Twentieth Century Fox Julia Roberts in ‘Sleeping With the Enemy.’

Critic score: 20%

Synopsis: “Sleeping with the Enemy” follows a woman (Roberts) who tries to escape from her jealous, abusive husband by faking her own death.

Roberts also appeared in “Grand Champion” (2002).

Blue Sky Media Julia Roberts in ‘Grand Champion.

Critic score: 20%

Synopsis: Roberts had a small role in “Grand Champion,” which follows a young boy, Buddy (Jacob Fisher), and his calf as he wins a livestock competition – only to learn that his precious pet will be killed for food. Buddy then becomes determined to save his calf from the highest bidder.

Roberts played a powerful matriarch in “Fireflies in the Garden” (2008).

Maple Pictures Willem Dafoe and Julia Roberts star in the film.

Critic score: 22%

Synopsis: In “Fireflies in the Garden,” Charles Taylor (Willem Dafoe) and his wife, Lisa Lawrence-Taylor (Roberts), are on their way to a family reunion when an accident occurs. The moment shakes up the way their entire extended family understands their relationships with each other.

The movie also stars Ryan Reynolds, Emily Watson, Hayden Panettiere, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

She acted opposite Nick Nolte in “I Love Trouble” (1994). Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts in “I Love Trouble.”

Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte in ‘I Love Trouble.’

Critic score: 22%

Synopsis: This rom-com follows two competing journalists (Roberts and Nick Nolte) who work for rival newspapers and both want to cover a train accident.

Later on, the two decide to team up in order to figure out what really happened during the crash.

She portrayed a caretaker who falls in love with her patient in the drama “Dying Young” (1991).

Twentieth Century Fox Julia Roberts in ‘Dying Young.’

Critic score: 23%

Synopsis: In “Dying Young,” Roberts plays Hilary O’Neil, a young woman who becomes a caretaker to Victor (Campbell Scott) a 20-something who has leukemia.

As Hilary and Scott grow closer, the pair develop feelings for each other that they must confront in order to truly live a full, honest life.

In “Ready to Wear” (1994), she played a fashion journalist alongside Tim Robbins.

Miramax ‘Ready to Wear’ depicts a chaotic, yet glamorous view of the sartorial world.

Critic score: 24%

Synopsis: This satirical comedy chronicles all the drama that surrounds the Paris fashion week after an unexpected tragedy occurs.

She starred as the lead in the horror film “Mary Reilly” (1996).

Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images Julia Roberts in ‘Mary Reilly.’

Critic score: 26%

Synopsis: “Mary Reilly” tells the classic story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde from the perspective of the housekeeper (Roberts), who harbours a secret infatuation with the doctor.

The actress dazzled as a pink version of the magical fairy Tinkerbell in the fantasy film “Hook” (1991).

Amblin Entertainment Julia Roberts in ‘Hook.’

Critic score: 29%

Synopsis: In this fantastic adventure, a grown-up Peter Pan – who now goes by Peter Banning (Robin Williams) – returns to Neverland to rescue his children from Captain Hook.

Along the way, he encounters a slew of familiar faces, like The Lost Boys and Tinkerbell (Roberts), who help him reclaim his imagination so he can fight against Hook.

She was Catherine Zeta-Jones’ PR assistant and sister in “America’s Sweethearts” (2001).

Revolution Studios Julia Roberts and Billy Crystal in ‘America’s Sweethearts.’

Critic score: 32%

Synopsis: “America’s Sweethearts” is a lighthearted take on the fleeting nature of celebrity couples.

In the movie, Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Gwen Harrison, an actress who splits from her partner, Eddie (John Cusack) prior to the release of her mega movie, to the dismay of her PR agent, Lee Phillips (Billy Crystal).

As Lee scrambles to reunite everyone for the premiere, he enlists Gwen’s sister, Kiki (Roberts), to convince the public that everything is OK with the couple.

Roberts had a starring role as the bold art-history student in “Mona Lisa Smile” (2003).

‎Columbia Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Mona Lisa Smile.’

Critic score: 34%

Synopsis: Set in the 1950s, “Mona Lisa Smile” is the story of Katherine Watson, an art teacher (Roberts) who encourages her classroom of conservative girls to open their minds.

In “Eat Pray Love” (2010), she portrayed the globe-trotting author Liz Gilbert.

Columbia Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Eat Pray Love.’

Critic score: 36%

Synopsis: In this film that’s inspired by a book, a newly divorced career woman embarks on a solo-travel journey around the world to better understand herself and what she needs in life.

She played a speech teacher dealing with a bad marriage in “Larry Crowne” (2011).

Vendome International Julia Roberts in ‘Larry Crowne.’

Critic score: 37%

Synopsis: In the movie, a divorced man (Tom Hanks) decides to pursue an education after losing his job and direction in life.

This leads him to community college, where develops feelings for his speech teacher (Roberts) whose own life could use a spark of passion.

In “Something to Talk About” (1995), Roberts played a scorned wife.

Hawn / Sylbert Movie Company Julia Roberts in ‘Something to Talk About.’

Critic score: 39%

Synopsis: After Grace (Julia Roberts) learns that her husband (Dennis Quaid) is cheating on her, she confronts him in public to embarrass him in front of his mistress. This sets off a chain reaction that leads her to move in with her loud-mouthed sister.

She played a police investigator in “Secret in Their Eyes” (2015).

Karen Ballard/STX Productions Julia Roberts in ‘Secret in Their Eyes.’

Critic score: 39%

Synopsis: In “Secret in Their Eyes,” Roberts plays Jess Cobb, a police officer who becomes traumatized after her own daughter is the victim of a murder.

After taking a break for more than a decade, she returns to the force with her former police partner, Ray (Chiwetel Ejiofor) to find out what really happened to her daughter.

In “Full Frontal” (2002), Roberts appeared alongside Blair Underwood and Brad Pitt.

Miramax Julia Roberts in ‘Full Frontal.’

Critic score: 39%

Synopsis: A companion to “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “Full Frontal” follows a day in the life of Hollywood players as they fall in love and hide secrets.

She voiced a character in “Smurfs: The Lost Village” (2017).

Sony Pictures Julia Roberts voiced SmurfWillow in the film.

Critic score: 40%

Synopsis: In the animated comedy, the Smurfs use a special map to travel through forbidden, enchanted lands. Along the way, they discover a huge secret that forces them to race against time and the evil Gargamel (voiced by Rainn Wilson).

Roberts voiced SmurfWillow.

Roberts was Daryle in “Satisfaction” (1988).

Twentieth Century Fox ‘Satisfaction’ follows a band.

Critic Score: 40%

Synopsis: In the musical drama, a band travels to Florida to land a special gig at a resort. As friendships change, conflict arises, and situations get tough, the group tries to make it through the summer.

Roberts played Ed Harris’ girlfriend in “Stepmom” (1998).

Handout / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts in ‘Stepmom.’

Critic score: 45%

Synopsis: A divorced woman (Susan Sarandon) must learn to get along with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend (Roberts) in order to do what’s best for her children.

She reunited with Marshall and Richard Gere for the 1999 comedy “Runaway Bride.”

Paramount Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Runaway Bride.’

Critic score: 46%

Synopsis: A famously indecisive woman (Roberts) becomes the subject of a journalist’s (Gere) latest piece after running away from her third wedding.

The actress portrayed a med-school student who dabbles with death in “Flatliners” (1990).

Columbia Pictures The film was remade a few decades later.

Critic score:

48%

Synopsis: In this science-fiction drama, Roberts stars alongside Kiefer Sutherland, William Baldwin, Oliver Platt, and Kevin Bacon as medical students who kill and revive each other to see if there is an afterlife.

Roberts was The Evil Queen in “Mirror Mirror” (2012).

Relativity Julia Roberts in ‘Mirror Mirror.’

Critic score: 50%

Synopsis: After being exiled by The Evil Queen (Roberts), princess Snow White (Lily Collins) fights to earn her place in her kingdom again.

She played a highly intelligent student in the drama “The Pelican Brief” (1993).

Warner Bros. Julia Roberts in ‘The Pelican Brief.’

Critic score: 53%

Synopsis: With the help of an investigative journalist (Denzel Washington), an extremely wise student (Roberts) tries to confirm her theory about a high-profile murder case that’s shaken up the entire country.

The legal thriller is based on a book by John Grisham.

She starred alongside Brad Pitt and James Gandolfini in the 2001 comedy “The Mexican.”

Merrick Morton/Dreamworks/Newsmakers/Getty Images Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts in ‘The Mexican.’

Critic score: 54%

Synopsis: In this adventurous comedy, a criminal goes to great lengths to capture a prized antique gun for a mob boss, much to the chagrin of his girlfriend.

Roberts reprised her role as Tess Ocean for the “Ocean’s Eleven” sequel, “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004).

Warner Bros. Julia Roberts and George Clooney have starred in many films together.

Critic score: 55%

Synopsis: The 2004 follow-up to the original crime thriller finds the Ocean’s crew in Europe, where Danny Ocean (George Clooney) recruits an extra person to their group to help with the planned heists.

In this film, Tess (Roberts) plays an integral role in the group’s schemes.

She also starred in the action-thriller “Conspiracy Theory” (1997).

Getty Images / Handout Julia Roberts in ‘Conspiracy Theory.’

Critic score: 57%

Synopsis: In “Conspiracy Theory,” Roberts is an attorney who becomes involved with a paranoid taxi driver (Mel Gibson) while trying to solve her father’s murder.

The actress also appeared in the 2016 thriller “Money Monster.”

CTMG Inc. Julia Roberts in ‘Money Monster.’

Critic score: 59%

Synopsis: A disgruntled businessman (Jack O’Connell) seeks retribution after following TV financial expert Lee Gates’ (Clooney’s) poor investment advice.

Roberts acted as Gates’ producer who is held hostage while on live TV.

She lent her voice talents to playing a nurse ant named Hova in “The Ant Bully” (2006).

Warner Bros ‘The Ant Bully’ is a family-friendly flick.

Critic score: 62%

Synopsis: This family-friendly, animated movie tells the story of a young boy named Lucas (Zach Tyler Eisen) who regularly takes out his anger on the anthill in his yard.

After nearly destroying the hill, he gets zapped to the size of an ant where he discovers what it’s like to be them. Roberts voiced a nurse ant who helps Lucas adjust to life as a bug.

Roberts is famously known for her role as Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman”(1990).

Touchstone Pictures Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in ‘Pretty Woman.’

Critic score: 63%

Synopsis: Vivan Ward (Roberts) is a sex worker who unexpectedly finds herself in new territory when she meets a corporate businessman (Gere) who wants her to be his client for the next week.

Complications ensue when the pair ponder if they could ever be a real couple outside of their hotel room.

Roberts played a CIA officer in “Duplicity” (2009).

Universal Pictures ‘Duplicity’ is a bit of a rom-com.

Critic score: 66%

Synopsis: In this crime thriller, Roberts and her former “Closer” co-star Clive Owen are a CIA officer and M16 agent, who give up their fancy, government spy jobs for the private sector (and each other).

Of course, it doesn’t take long for the couple to grow suspicious that the other is secretly testing them, which keeps both of them ready for action at all times.

Her performance as Meryl Streep’s sharp-tongued daughter in “August: Osage County” (2013) earned her an Oscar nomination.

Alex Bailey / The Weinstein Company Julia Roberts in ‘August: Osage County.’

Critic score: 67%

Synopsis: Following the death of their father, a group of women return to see their mother (Meryl Streep), who subjects them to harsh criticism.

Among the daughters, Barbara (Roberts) is the oldest and most willing to challenge her mother’s cruel, brutal honesty.

Roberts also starred as one of the lovers in the 2004 romantic drama “Closer.”

Columbia Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Closer.’

Critic score: 68%

Synopsis: “Closer” follows four strangers in London who become entangled in a web of passionate affairs and drama.

Roberts plays a photographer named Anna who falls for Dan (Jude Law) even though he has a girlfriend (Natalie Portman).

Roberts earned her first Academy Award nomination for her breakout role as a pregnant woman who has diabetes in “Steel Magnolias” (1989).

TriStar Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Steel Magnolias.’

Critic score: 68%

Synopsis: Set in a small, Southern town,“Steel Magnolias” focuses on the enduring bond between six women.

When one of the women (Roberts) becomes pregnant while also dealing with a serious medical condition, the group comes together to support her journey to motherhood.

Roberts played the lead in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997).

TriStar Pictures ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ was directed by P.J. Hogan.

Critic score: 73%

Synopsis: In “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Roberts plays a food critic who attempts to sabotage her best friend’s (Dermot Mulroney) wedding after she realises she has feelings for him.

In “Mystic Pizza” (1988), Roberts had the role of Daisy, a teen who longs to rebel because she doesn’t know what else to do.

IMDB Julia Roberts in ‘Mystic Pizza.’

Critic score: 75%

Synopsis: The 1980s coming-of-age drama follows a group of high-school girls as they navigate growing up and falling in love – all in between their shifts at the local pizza parlor.

She also appeared in the period biopic about Irish revolutionary “Michael Collins” (1996).

Warner Bros. Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in ‘Michael Collins.’

Critic score: 77%

Synopsis: The film chronicles the story of Michael Collins, who was a famous leader during the Irish Civil War and one of the key figures fighting for Ireland’s independence.

In the film, Roberts portrayed Collins’ partner, Kitty Kiernan.

She voiced the title character in “Charlotte’s Web” (2006).

Paramount Pictures Julia Roberts voiced Charlotte the spider.

Critic score: 78%

Synopsis: The film adaptation of E.B. White’s children’s story highlights the unlikely friendship of a farm spider named Charlotte (Roberts) and a pig named Wilbur (Dominic Scott Kay).

Throughout the film, Charlotte attempts to stop Wilbur from being sent to the slaughterhouse.

Roberts appeared in the musical comedy “Everyone Says I Love You”(1996) with Goldie Hawn, Drew Barrymore, Edward Norton, and Lukas Haas.

Miramax Julia Roberts in ‘Everyone Says I Love You.’

Critic score: 79%

Synopsis: Natasha Lyonne narrates this musical spectacle about a wealthy rich girl who tries to set up her father (Woody Allen) with a new partner (Roberts) after his divorce.

She played a mysterious CIA agent in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002).

Miramax Julia Roberts in ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.’

Critic score: 79%

Synopsis: This Clooney-directed suspense drama is based on the memoir by former game-show host Chuck Barris (Sam Rockwell), who claimed to moonlight as an assassin for the CIA.

In the film, Roberts played a CIA agent.

In her film “Ben is Back” (2018), Roberts is a mother struggling to help her teenage son stay sober.

BBP West BIB, LLC The movie is set around Christmas.

Critic score: 81%

Synopsis: On Christmas Eve, Holly’s (Roberts) son (Lucas Hedges) arrives home unannounced and ready to be with his family.

However, some things change between the mother and son’s relationship when they start to learn brutal truths about each other.

Roberts is well known for playing Danny Ocean’s elegant ex-wife, Tess Ocean, in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001).

Warner Bros. Julia Roberts and George Clooney in ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’

Critic score: 82%

Synopsis: The Rat Pack-remake of this crime-heist film follows Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his 11 friends as they plan to rob millions of dollars from several Las Vegas casinos.

Roberts played Danny Ocean’s ex-wife, Tess, who dates a casino-owner named Benedict, otherwise known as the group’s nemesis.

She starred opposite Tom Hanks in the Golden Globe-nominated drama “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007).

Universal Pictures Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts starred in the film.

Critic score: 82%

Synopsis: The biographical drama follows Texas congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks), who gets suddenly serious about building support for those fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan after their country is invaded by Russia.

With the help of his friend Joanne Herring (Roberts), Wilson begins a complex, secret operation that involves meeting with diplomats, lawmakers, and more to get the people the support they need.

In one of her most memorable roles, Roberts portrayed an American actress named Anna Scott in “Notting Hill” (1999).

Universal Pictures Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill.’

Critic score: 83%



Synopsis: In this iconic rom-com, a chance encounter between a famous American actress (Roberts) and British shopkeeper (Hugh Grant) begins a months-long courtship that has everyone around them questioning how it works.

Roberts earned an Academy Award for her titular role in “Erin Brockovich” (2000).

Universal Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich.

Critic score: 84%

Synopsis: In “Erin Brockovich,” the title character (Roberts) leads the charge against an electric company in a huge class-action lawsuit, despite her lack of formal training.

The film is based on true events that occurred in 1996.

Roberts also starred in the 2017 drama “Wonder.”

Dale Robinette/Lionsage Roberts stars alongside Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

Critic score: 85%

Synopsis: Based on the novel by R.J. Palacio, “Wonder,” tells the story of a 10-year-old August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), who was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that impacts how one’s facial bones and tissues are developed.

Throughout the movie, August’s family helps him overcome the cruelty he’s been subject to because of bullying. Roberts plays August’s mother.

She portrayed a doctor during the 1980s AIDS epidemic in “The Normal Heart” (2014).

HBO Films Julia Roberts in ‘The Normal Heart.’

Critic Score: 94%

Synopsis: In “The Normal Heart,” openly gay reporter Ned Weeks (Mark Ruffalo) follows the AIDS epidemic, trying to raise awareness while dealing with personal tragedy.

In the movie, Roberts played Dr. Emma Brookner, a physician who notices that many of her male patients keep turning up with compromised immune systems.

She acted as herself in the satire “The Player” (1992).

Fine Line Features The film is set in Hollywood.

Critic Score: 98%

Synopsis: In this Hollywood satire, a big-name executive (Tim Robbins) begins receiving horrible death threats from a writer whose script he rejected.

In the film, Roberts played herself.

