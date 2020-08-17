Every single Jennifer Lawrence movie, ranked

Magnolia Pictures/Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence has been acting for over a decade.

Jennifer Lawrence has been acting in films for over a decade, appearing in rom-coms, superhero flicks, dramas, and horror movies.

The actress is best known for playing the arrow-slinging heroine Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” (2012), although her breakout role as an Ozark teen in “Winter’s Bone” (2010) made her a talent to watch.

Most critics didn’t enjoy her films “Serena” (2015) and “Passengers” (2016).

She also starred in critical hits like “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2013).

Over the past decade or so, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in a variety of films, from rom-coms to action flicks.

Although she’s already won a few Golden Globes and an Oscar for her performances, her movies haven’t all been critical hits.

Here’s a ranking of Lawrence’s films from worst to best, based on critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Lawrence had the leading role in the horror flick “The House at the End of the Street” (2012).

Relativity Media Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The House at the End of the Street.’

Critic score: 13%

This horror film tells the story of a divorced woman (Elisabeth Shue) who moves with her daughter (Lawrence) to a rural town that’s haunted by a dark secret.

Critics panned the movie for being “shockingly uneventful” and “poorly timed.”

She was Tiff in “Garden Party” (2008).

Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Garden Party’

Critic Score:

15%

“Garden Party” follows a group of teenagers in LA whose lives intersect as they’re trying to pursue their dreams.

The film was ripped apart by critics who felt it was uninteresting and felt too low-budget.

She stars as the titular character in the 1920s period drama “Serena” (2015).

Magnolia Pictures Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in ‘Serena.’

Critic score:

16%

Reuniting after their turn in “Silver Linings Playbook,” Lawrence and Bradley Cooper play newlyweds who start a timber business in North Carolina in the 1920s.

Despite the star power of the leading actors, “Serena” is an “epic clunker” and a “flat-out disaster” according to critics.

In the “X-Men” spin-off “Dark Phoenix” (2019), the actress reprises her role as blue-skinned mutant Mystique.

20th Century Fox Jennifer Lawrence appears in the ‘X-Men’ series multiple times.

Critic score:

22%

“Dark Phoenix,” the lowest-rated instalment in the “X-Men” franchise, is based on a classic story arc in the comic series about mutant Jean Grey.

Although the film has a “refreshing grittiness,” many critics ultimately found it dull and disappointing.

Lawrence stars opposite Chris Pratt in the sci-fi drama “Passengers” (2016).

YouTube/Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Passengers.’

Critic score:

31%

Jim (Pratt) and Aurora (Lawrence) are passengers on a spaceship of colonizers travelling to a distant planet. Awakened from their hibernation pods way ahead of schedule, they must figure out the reason for the pods’ malfunction before it’s too late.

Some critics praised the movie’s production design and the chemistry between the two leads whereas others pointed out the “absurdity and clichés” of the storytelling, which failed to blend plotlines about deep-space survival and the power of love.

She plays a girl named Mariana in “The Burning Plain” (2009).

Magnolia Pictures Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Burning Plain.’

Critic score: 38%

Through a nonlinear narrative, this drama focuses on the interconnected stories of strangers in Mexico and a southwestern border town in the US.

Many critics found the film to be too serious and too confusing.

Lawrence’s character in “Red Sparrow” (2018) is a Russian ballerina who becomes a spy.

20th Century Fox Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Red Sparrow.’

Critic score: 45%

Based on the novel of the same name by former CIA officer Jason Matthews, “Red Sparrow” is a thriller about a ballerina-turned-spy named Dominika Egorova (Lawrence).

Despite its promising concoction of “sex, spies, and Russia,”critics said, the movie suffered from clichés and a “confusing script.”

She plays the mutant Mystique in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016).

20th Century Fox/YouTube Jennifer Lawrence in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse.’

Critic score:

47%

In this “X-Men” sequel, it’s up to Mystique (Lawrence) and Professor X (James McAvoy) to assemble a team to fight the titular bad guy, the world’s first mutant.

In their reviews, critics said that the movie had “no spark” and lacked a “compelling villain.”

She stars as the inventor of the Wonder Mop in the biopic “Joy” (2015).

20th Century Fox ‘Joy’ is a biopic.

Critic score:

60%

Lawrence earned an Oscar nomination and took home a Golden Globe for her portrayal of entrepreneur Joy Mangano, who invented the Wonder Mop.

This “modern-day rags-to-riches fairytale” won over most critics, though some weren’t impressed.

The actress plays a high-school student in “The Beaver” (2011).

Anonymous Content Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Beaver.’

Critic score: 62%

Directed by and co-starring Jodie Foster, “The Beaver” is a drama about a depressed toy company executive (Mel Gibson) who works his way toward recovery by communicating with a beaver hand puppet.

Some reviewers thought the film was too dark, but many critics praised the cast’s performances.

One of Lawrence’s earliest roles was in the “The Poker House” (2008).

Phase 43 Films Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Poker House.’

Critic score:

63%

“The Poker House” centres around a teen named Agnes (Lawrence) who raises her two younger sisters at their mother’s brothel. Set in the 1970s, the movie was inspired by director Lori Petty’s own life.

It received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised the personal subject matter and the cast’s acting chops, but others were put off by the autobiographical focus and the pacing, which one critic called “languid to the point of meandering.”

She stars in “Mother!” (2017) as the title character.

Paramount Pictures Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Mother!’

Critic score:

69%

In this psychological horror film starring Lawrence and Javier Bardem, uninvited guests disrupt a couple’s peaceful life.

The critics’ consensus is that “Mother!” is an “all-out assault on your senses” that’s “full of vapid characters and overwrought imagery.”

Lawrence stars as an arrow-slinging heroine in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014).

Lionsgate ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’ is based on a book.

Critic score:

69%

The penultimate “Hunger Games” movie, adapted from the third book in Suzanne Collins’ best-selling dystopian trilogy, takes place in the subterranean District 13, where Katniss (Lawrence) must cooperate with President Coin (Julianne Moore) to save her friend Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and the nation of Panem as a whole.

Some reviewers criticised the filmmakers’ decision to split “Mockingjay” into two parts. On the whole, critics lauded the film as “solid” and “thought-provoking.”

In “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015), Lawrence appears as Katniss for the last time.

Lionsgate This is the final film in the series.

Critic score:

70%

In the final instalment of the “Hunger Games” film franchise, the conflict between the District 13 rebels and the Capitol’s oppressive leaders comes to a head.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus among critics ranges from “too somber to be much fun” to “complex and chock full of action.”

She plays a supporting role in the romantic drama “Like Crazy” (2011).

Paramount Pictures Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Like Crazy.’

Critic score:

71%

Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones star in this emotional movie about a British woman who falls in love with an American and overstays her student visa.

Most critics enjoyed “Like Crazy,” and felt it was deeply moving and well-executed.

In “The Hunger Games” (2012), Lawrence brings Katniss to life on the big screen for the first time.

Courtesy of Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games.’

Critic score: 84%

Lawrence first brought Katniss to life on the big screen in “The Hunger Games.” The movie charts the heroine’s journey from her home in District 12 to the cut-throat arena of the eponymous competition.

In their reviews, critics highlighted Lawrence’s performance and the film’s “remarkably swift” pacing.

The prequel “X-Men: First Class” (2011) marks Lawrence’s debut as Mystique.

20th Century Fox Jennifer Lawrence in ‘X-Men: First Class.’

Critic score:

86%

Diving into the origins of the “X-Men” saga, “First Class” examines how and why Professor X (McAvoy) trained a group of mutant superheroes.

Most critics were won over by this movie, which they felt was well-written.

Lawrence returns as Katniss in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013).

Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in ‘Catching Fire.’

Critic score:

90%

“Catching Fire,” the highest-rated “Hunger Games” movie, is based on the second book in the series. Competing in the Quarter Quell, a deadly competition pitting previous Hunger Games victors against each other, Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Hutcherson) form alliances with other competitors in the fight for survival.

The movie’s all-star cast and “kick of confidence” made it a hit with critics, who praised Lawrence’s performance in particular.

As Mystique, Lawrence helps change history in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014).

20th Century Fox ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

Critic score:

90%

In order to change history and save the world, the mutants in “Days of Future Past” must partner with their younger selves.

This “dazzling and intimate” instalment in the franchise is the best-reviewed “X-Men” movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lawrence plays a young widow in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012).

The Weinstein Company ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ is about more than a dance competition.

Critic score:

92%

When Pat (Cooper), a man with bipolar disorder, meets Tiffany (Lawrence), a young widow dealing with her own mental-health issues, the two help each other out and enter a dance competition. The romantic dramedy was adapted from Matthew Quick’s novel.

Lawrence won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in the movie, which critics called “a crazy beaut of a comedy.”

In “American Hustle” (2013), she portrays a con man’s wife.

Francois Duhamel / Sony, Columbia Pictures Jennifer Lawrence in ‘American Hustle.’

Critic score:

92%

Based on a real FBI sting operation that took place in the 1970s and 1980s, “American Hustle” is a dark comedy about con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) who are blackmailed into helping an agent (Cooper) with a New Jersey sting operation.

Lawrence, who plays the wife of Bale’s character, won a Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in this film.

The critics’ consensus is that this movie is fun and ambitious.

She plays an Ozark teen in “Winter’s Bone” (2010).

Roadside Attractions Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Winter’s Bone.’

Critic score:

94%

Ree Dolly (Lawrence), a resilient teen in the Ozarks of Mississippi, must track down her absent father before her family’s home is repossessed.

Adapted from the novel of the same name, “Winter’s Bone” put Lawrence on the map as a talent to watch. She was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance.

Filled with “unironic dignity,” this is a “tough, unflinching, and fascinating” movie, according to critics.

Lawrence narrates the documentary “A Beautiful Planet” (2016).

IMAX Jennifer Lawrence’s name is prominently featured on the movie poster.

Critic score:

100%

Featuring footage taken by astronauts on the International Space Station, this documentary illustrates the relationship between Earth and humanity.

With a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, this film was called “soul-filling” and “the best kind of spectacle” by critics.

