Every single Jennifer Garner movie, ranked

Columbia Pictures/Relativity Films Jennifer Garner has been in films in a variety of different genres.

Jennifer Garner is an American actress who has been starring in films since the 1990s.

The highest-ranking film Garner has appeared in is “Catch Me If You Can” (2002).

Critics also liked “Juno” (2007) and “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013).

Jennifer Garner has appeared in dozens of films in a variety of genres over the years – and although some of her movies have been highly praised hits, others have been panned by critics.

Here’s a ranking of Garner’s films from worst to best, according to critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. This list only includes films that have been scored by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and it does not include films in which she had uncredited roles.

“Mother’s Day” (2016) is her lowest-rated film.

"Mother's Day" has a star-studded cast.

Critic Score: 6%

Garner’s lowest-rated movie, “Mother’s Day” is about how generations come together in the weeks leading up to Mother’s Day.

In the movie, Garner has a very brief cameo as a lieutenant.

“Mr. Magoo” (1997) is one of her first films.

Walt Disney Pictures ‘Mr. Magoo’ was released over 20 years ago.

Critic Score: 7%

“Mr. Magoo,” is about a bumbling millionaire who defeats jewel smugglers. In the movie, Garner plays Stacey Sampanahoditra, the love interest of Mr. Magoo’s nephew.

The star plays a master fighter in “Elektra” (2005).

Twentieth Century Fox Jennifer Garner as ‘Elektra.’

Critic Score:

11%

Garner becomes a superwoman in this action flick. She plays the lead, Elektra, an assassin-for-hire who must protect her two most recent targets: a single father and his young daughter.

Garner’s character is out for revenge in “Peppermint” (2018).

STX Films Jennifer Garner in ‘Peppermint.’

Critic Score: 12%

In “Peppermint,” she plays Riley North, a woman who lost her husband and daughter in a senseless act of violence. Five years later, she comes back to seek revenge on the people responsible for their deaths and the justice system that let the criminals walk free.

“Nine Lives” (2016) tells the tale of a man who becomes a cat.

EuropaCorp Jennifer Garner in ‘Nine Lives.’

Critic Score: 14%

This comedy flick involves a stuffy businessman who finds himself trapped inside the body of his family’s cat. Garner plays the businessman’s wife, Lara Brand.

Garner plays Ashton Kutcher’s character’s girlfriend in “Dude, Where’s My Car?” (2000).

Twentieth Century Fox Jennifer Garner is on the far right.

Critic Score: 17%

You may associate this movie with lead actor Ashton Kutcher, but Garner is also in this memorable stoner comedy. Garner plays Wanda, the girlfriend of Jesse Montgomery III (Kutcher) and sister of Wilma (Maria Sokoloff).

A lot of things go wrong in “A Happening of Monumental Proportions” (2018).

Great Point Media Jennifer Garner in ‘A Happening of Monumental Proportions.’

Critic Score: 17%

In this comedy-drama, teachers try to cover up a dead body, a man gets fired on his daughter’s career day, and a boy falls in love with his classmate.

Garner portrays Nadine, an assistant who gets involved in an intra-office romance with her husband’s employee.

Garner plays a holiday-hating lead in “Valentine’s Day” (2010).

New Line Cinema Jennifer Garner in ‘Valentine’s Day.’

Critic Score:

18%

This seasonal rom-com, which follows several different people on Valentine’s Day, is filled with stars like Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, and Patrick Dempsey.

Garner plays Julia Fitzpatrick, a working woman who hates the romantic holiday.

“Catch and Release” (2007) tells the story of a widow grieving the loss of her husband.

Columbia Pictures Jennifer Garner in ‘Catch and Release.’

Critic Score: 22%

Garner plays Grey, a woman who struggles to cope with the death of her husband, Fritz (Timothy Olyphant). As she rebuilds her life, she has to deal with all of the secrets he kept from her.

In “Pearl Harbour” (2001), Garner plays a nurse.

Touchstone Pictures Jennifer Garner (centre) in ‘Pearl Harbour.’

Critic Score: 24%

This film takes place during World War II and depicts a few events that happened just before the attack on Pearl Harbour. In it, Garner plays Sandra, a nurse.

“Arthur” (2011) tells the story of a trust-fund baby who must marry Garner’s character to obtain his wealth.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Jennifer Garner in ‘Arthur.’

Critic Score:

26%

In this comedy, Russell Brand plays Arthur Bach, an immature man who must marry Susan Johnson (Garner) in order to get his huge inheritance.

Garner is the one that got away in “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009).

New Line Cinema Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner star in ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.’

Critic Score:

27%

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” is a flick about womanizer Connor Mead (Matthew McConaughey) who is haunted by the ghosts of his ex-girlfriends.

Garner plays Jenny Perotti, Mead’s childhood friend and the only woman who has ever captured his heart.

“Men, Women and Children” (2014) explores the bond between parents and children — and how the internet has impacted that connection.

Paramount Pictures Jennifer Garner in ‘Men, Women and Children.’

Critic Score: 33%

This film follows the relationships between several different teenagers and their respective parents and shows how the internet affects these bonds. Garner portrays Patricia Beltmeyer, an overprotective mother who constantly monitors her daughter’s online-content consumption.

The star shows off her butter-sculpting skills in “Butter” (2012).

Hurwitz Creative Jennifer Garner in ‘Butter.’

Critic Score:

34%

“Butter” is all about an annual butter-sculpture contest held in Johnson County, Iowa. For the first time, the wife of the 15-time winner of the competition, Laura Pickler (Garner), decides to enter the competition herself.

The star does some voiceover work in “Wonder Park” (2019).

Paramount Animation Jennifer Garner voices a character in ‘Wonder Park.’

Critic Score: 34%

“Wonder Park” is an animated film that brings to life an amusement park straight out of the imagination of a young girl named June. In the film, Garner is the voice of June’s mum.

“The Odd Life of Timothy Green” (2012) tells the story of a couple who wishes for a child.

Walt Disney Pictures Jennifer Garner as Cindy Green in ‘The Odd Life of Timothy Green.’

Critic Score:

35%

In this family drama, Cindy Green (Garner) and her husband, Jim Green (Joel Edgerton), are unable to have a child, so they bury a box containing all of their wishes for an infant in their backyard, Shortly after, a child magically appears.

The actor is the leading lady in “Daredevil” (2003).

Marvel Enterprises Jennifer Garner in ‘Daredevil.’

Critic Score:

43%

In this action flick, Garner stars as the vengeful fighter, Elektra, who is searching for her father’s killer.

Garner once again plays a mother in “Miracles from Heaven” (2016).

Columbia Pictures Jennifer Garner in ‘Miracles from Heaven.’

Critic Score: 45%

In “Miracles From Heaven,” Garner plays Christy Beam, one of the lead characters.

Based on a true story, the film is about Beam’s daughter Anna (Kylie Rogers) who has a near-death experience and lives.

Garner plays a fighter in the drama “The Kingdom” (2007).

Universal Pictures Jennifer Garner in ‘The Kingdom.’

Critic Score:

51%

In the film, a group of US government agents is sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East. The cohort includes Garner, who plays Janet Mayes, a total boss and a fearless member of the team.

The actor plays an incredibly honest woman in “The Invention of Lying” (2009).

Warner Bros. Ricky Gervais and Jennifer Garner in ‘The Invention of Lying.’

Critic Score: 56%

“The Invention of Lying” takes place in an alternate reality where nobody has fibbed before – until writer Mark Bellison (Ricky Gervais) decides to seize upon the opportunity for his own gain.

In the film, Garner plays Anna McDoogles, a beautiful and wealthy woman who gets set up with Mark.

In “Draft Day” (2014), Garner’s character has a complicated love story.

Summit Entertainment Jennifer Garner in ‘Draft Day.’

Critic Score:

59%

Garner stars in this football drama as the team’s salary cap analyst who is also secretly dating an important member of the team.

Garner plays Alexander’s mum in “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” (2014).

Walt Disney Pictures Jennifer Garner and Steve Carell in ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.’

Critic Score: 61%

This family-friendly film tells the story of Alexander Cooper (Ed Oxenbould) as he finds himself living through a super rough day.

Garner plays Alexander’s mother, Kelly Cooper, who also experiences a pretty tough day.

In “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” (2017), Garner deals with a cheating husband.

Relativity Media Jennifer Garner in ‘The Tribes of Palos Verdes.’

Critic Score: 64%

In the film, Sandy Mason (Garner), a married woman who is living in the scenic suburb of Palos Verdes, is struggling with her husband’s infidelity.

In “13 Going On 30” (2004), Garner plays a teenager-turned-adult.

Columbia Pictures Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink.

Critic Score: 65%

In this classic rom-com, Garner plays the adult version of Jenna Rink: a 13-year-old who gets her wish to be “30, flirty, and thriving.” Garner’s character must find her way back to reality as she deals with being an adult on the outside and a teenager on the inside.

The actor has a minor part in the film “Deconstructing Harry” (1997).

Sweetland Films Jennifer Garner in ‘Deconstructing Harry.’

Critic Score: 73%

Garner has a small role in this film and is simply credited as “Woman in Elevator.”

The film follows Harry Block (Woody Allen), an author who is suffering from writer’s block until his memories – both real and fictional – come back to haunt him.

In “Wakefield” (2017), Garner’s character copes with her husband’s breakdown.

Mockingbird Pictures Jennifer Garner in ‘Wakefield.’

Critic Score:

74%

In “Wakefield,” Garner plays Diana Wakefield, wife to Howard Wakefield (Bryan Cranston). In the movie, Howard suffers from a nervous breakdown which causes him to leave his wife and live in his attic for months.

“Danny Collins” (2015), tells the story of a middle-aged rocker trying to make amends with his long-lost son.

Greek Theatre Jennifer Garner in ‘Danny Collins.’

Critic Score: 77%

In this film, an ageing musician Danny Collins (Al Pacino) tries to connect with his grown-up son. Garner plays Samantha, wife to Collins’ son.

Garner has a minor role in “Washington Square” (1997).

Alchemy Filmworks Jennifer Garner (right) in ‘Washington Square.’

Critic Score:

81%

Based on a novel from the 1800s, this film tells the age-old story of forbidden love. Garner portrays Marian Almond, cousin to lead character Catherine Sloper (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

In “Love, Simon” (2018), Garner plays a caring mum.

20th Century Fox Jennifer Garner in ‘Love, Simon.’

Critic Score: 92%

“Love, Simon” tells the story of Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) as he comes out as gay to his friends and family. In the movie, Garner plays Simon’s loving mother, Emily Spier, who works as a therapist.

Garner stars as a knowledgeable doctor in the drama “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013).

Focus Features Jennifer Garner in ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’

Critic Score: 93%

“Dallas Buyers Club” is an emotional film about a man who finds out he is dying. In it, Garner plays Dr. Eve Saks, the physician who takes care of Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey) and Rayon (Jared Leto).

In the teen-pregnancy movie “Juno” (2007), Garner is a woman who wishes to adopt Juno’s child.

Fox Searchlight Pictures Jennifer Garner in ‘Juno.’

Critic Score:

94%

In the award-winning film “Juno,” Ellen Page plays Juno MacGuff, a teenager who unexpectedly learns she’s pregnant.

Garner portrays Vanessa Loring, a woman who longs to be a mother and offers to adopt Juno’s baby. Throughout the movie, Garner’s character overcomes many obstacles on the journey to adoption.

“Catch Me If You Can” (2002) tells the story of a young con man who becomes a successful bank robber.

DreamWorks Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Garner in ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

Critic Score:

96%

In this fast-paced film, Garner plays a working woman trying to seduce con man Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio). She later helps a team of detectives who are working to catch Abagnale once and for all.

