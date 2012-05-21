This Week: The Eurobond Coalition Plans To Gang Up On Angela Merkel

Here are a couple of headlines from Greek newspaper Ekathimerini...



Basically: A Eurobond coalition (headed by Hollande, but backed by Spain’s Rajoy and Italy’s Monti) are going to push against the increasingly isolated Merkel to really push on the mutualization of debt.

If Merkel bends a little bit, that will be big.

The conventional wisdom is that Germany will give in at some point, but probably not until Greece is out of the Eurozone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.