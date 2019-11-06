Every single Emma Stone movie, ranked

Melinda Sue Gordon/20th Century Fox/Fox Searchlight Some of Emma Stone’s movies are much better than others.

Emma Stone has been acting for over a decade, but not all of her films have been hits.

Some of her lowest-rated films are “Movie 43” (2013), “Marmaduke” (2010), and “Aloha” (2015).

Critics enjoyed her performances in “La La Land” (2016) and “Easy A” (2010).

Her highest-rated film is the historical dramedy “The Favourite” (2018).

Emma Stone has been acting for about 15 years and she’s already been in over 20 movies.

Although she is mostly known for her work in comedies, Stone has acted in a range of genres from historical dramas to musicals – but not all of her films have been a hit.

Here is every movie Emma Stone has been in, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Stone made an appearance in “Movie 43” (2013).

Relativity Emma Stone was in the movie briefly.

Critic score: 5%

Audience score: 24%

Critics feel “Movie 43” is Stone’s worst film, giving it only 5% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The R-rated comedy takes audiences into the mind of a producer pitching off-the-wall ideas with major Hollywood stars like Gerard Butler, Anna Faris, Hugh Jackman, and more. Stone was only in the movie briefly as Veronica.

Critics described the film as “utterly disgusting,” with some saying it was the worst movie they’d ever seen.

She did voiceover work for “Marmaduke” (2010), which was ripped apart by critics.

20th Century Fox ‘Marmaduke’ is about a dog.

Critic score: 9%

Audience score: 42%

Lending her voice to Mazie, an Australian Shepard with a crush on the Great Dane Marmaduke, Stone is one of the stars in this film that’s all about family, friendship, and dogs.

Critics referred to the film’s animation as “ridiculous” with one saying the film gave them “a Scooby-Doo nightmare flashback.”

Stone faced criticism for her role in “Aloha” (2015).

Columbia Pictures Emma Stone later apologised for taking the role.

Critic score: 20%

Audience score: 27%

Set in Hawaii, “Aloha” is part action film, part romantic comedy. The movie centres around defence contractor Brian Gilcrest (Bradley Cooper) who is sent back to his home on a Hawaiian military base with junior fighter pilot Allison Ng (Stone) keeping watch over his every move as the two plot to stop a satellite launch.

The film received a lot of negative feedback because Stone was cast to portray a character of one-quarter Chinese and one-quarter Hawaiian descent. She and director Cameron Crowe both later apologised.

In addition to calling out the movie for whitewashing, critics felt it was “a tangled mess.”

She had a minor role in the film “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009).

New Line CInema Emma Stone and Matthew McConaughey in the film.

Critic score: 27%

Audience score: 40%

Playing one of the ghosts of permed-girlfriends past, Stone appears briefly alongside Matthew McConaughey in this 2009 rom-com.

The film was not well received, with some critics calling it “95 minutes of vanilla laziness.”

Stone had a lead role in “Paper Man” (2009).

MPI Media Group Emma Stone in ‘Paper Man.’

Critic score: 32%

Audience score: 48%

Stone appeared in the film as Abby, a 17-year-old girl who forms an unlikely friendship with a failed writer who is in need of inspiration.

Although the film featured A-listers like Ryan Reynolds, Lisa Kudrow, and Jeff Daniels, critics were underwhelmed by it.

One critic wrote that the film “makes up for many of its shortcomings with an abundance of heart” while another called the movie “a big Twinkie stuffed with indie-film clichés and glazed with chiming emo guitars.”

The actress had a minor role in “Gangster Squad” (2013).

Gangster Squad Emma Stone as Grace Faraday and Ryan Gosling as Sgt. Jerry Wooters.

Critic score: 32%

Audience score: 57%

Stone appeared in one of her more daring roles as a femme fatale involved with mob king Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn).

This period drama takes place in 1949 Los Angeles and gives the audience a dramatic inside-look at the fight to bring Cohen and his gang down.

Critics of the film called the movie “superficial” and filled with clichés.

“The Rocker” (2008) was Stone’s second-ever Hollywood film.

20th Century Fox The movie is all about a drummer.

Critic score: 41%

Audience score: 46%

“The Rocker” follows a washed-up drummer (Rainn Wilson) as he takes a new opportunity to achieve worldwide fame. Stone appeared in the film as Amelie, one of the new bandmates who wants to be famous.

Some critics of the film said “as a movie, it may not rock, but it rolls along nicely enough” and that the film lacks “warmth.”

“House Bunny” (2008) helped cement Stone as a rising comedy star.

Sony Emma Stone and Anna Faris in ‘House Bunny.’

Critic score: 43%

Audience score: 50%

Stone starred as an awkward, virginal sorority sister in “The House Bunny,” and this Anna Faris-led movie was one of Stone’s first major roles in a film.

The comedy received mixed reviews, with some critics referring to it as “dim” and others referring to it as “saucy.”

Stone appeared as one of the leads in “Irrational Man” (2015).

Sony Pictures Classics This film was not well-received by critics or fans.

Critic score: 46%

Audience score: 46%

“Irrational Man” is a drama that follows womanizing, alcoholic professor Abe Lucas (Joaquin Phoenix). When Lucas takes a new job at a small college, he becomes involved with student, Jill Pollard (Stone) and their lives are never the same.

Directed and written by Woody Allen, this film was not well-received by critics or fans, with one film reviewer calling the film “turgid to the point of ridiculousness and absurdly anachronistic.”

She played a psychic in “Magic in the Moonlight” (2014).

Sony Pictures Classics Critics felt Emma Stone and Colin Firth had no chemistry.

Critic score: 51%

Audience score: 45%

A Woody Allen dramedy, this star-studded film follows magician and clairvoyant nay-sayer Stanley Crawford (Colin Firth) as he attempts to prove Sophie Baker (Stone) is a fortune-telling fraud.

Although critics approved of the celeb-filled cast, they found the story “repetitive” and noted there was “no kind of chemistry” between Firth and Stone, making their romance hard to believe.

Stone reprised her role in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014).

Sony Critics thought the film was just OK.

Critic score: 52%

Audience score: 64%

Stone returned as Gwen Stacy in Marvel’s 2014 “Spider-Man” film alongside then-beau Andrew Garfield.

The sequel to 2012’s film of the same name, this movie follows Peter Parker as he attempts to balance his responsibilities as Spider-Man with his personal life.

Critics referred to the film as “over-stuffed with plot” and “running shockingly low on juice.”

She reprised her role in “Zombieland: Double Tap” (2019).

Columbia Pictures The original cast returned for this film.

Critic score: 67%

Audience score: 89%

A sequel to “Zombieland,” this film didn’t fare nearly as well as the original.

Although audiences enjoyed this horror flick, some critics called it out for its “lazy writing” and unsurprising plots.

She had a minor role in “Friends With Benefits” (2011).

YouTube Emma Stone in ‘Friends With Benefits.’

Critic score: 68%

Audience score: 65%

Stone has a minor role in the rom-com “Friends With Benefits” in which she played Kayla, the John Mayer fan who breaks up with Justin Timberlake’s character because she missed “Your Body Is a Wonderland” being played live.

Critics called this rated-R film predictable but appreciated the chemistry between the main characters, played by Timberlake and Mila Kunis.

“The Croods” (2013) was Stone’s second-ever animated film.

DreamWorks Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds also did voices for the film.

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 77%

Stone lent her voice to Eep, the daughter of a caveman who takes his family on a journey through uncharted territory in search of a new home.

Also featuring the voices of stars Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds, this movie was cited by critics as being “boisterous.”

Stone took on the iconic role of Gwen Stacy in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012).

Columbia Pictures There have been many ‘Spider-Man’ movies made over the years.

Critic score: 72%

Audience score: 77%

Ditching her iconic red hair for a new blonde hairdo, Stone appeared in her first superhero movie as Spider-Man’s love interest, Stacy.

Critics had mixed reactions, with some describing the film as “dumbed down, tarted up, and almost shockingly uninspired,” while others lauded the movie for breathing “new life” into the “Spider-Man” franchise.

Stone tackled the role of Skeeter in “The Help” (2011).

Disney ‘The Help’ is based on a book.

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 89%

In this film that’s based on a novel, Stone appeared as the white Southern girl breaking societal rules by collaborating on a writing project with “the help.”

The film earned several awards and was lauded by critics as being “terrifically performed” and “heartfelt,” although some criticised the film for how it “glosses history.”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011) was Stone’s first time starring alongside Gosling and Carell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Critic score: 79%

Audience score: 78%

In this star-studded rom-com, Stone appeared alongside Gosling, Carell, and Julianne Moore.

The movie follows the story of Cal Weaver (Carell) as he deals with his divorce. He learns how to put himself back out into the dating world with the help of noted playboy Jacob Palmer (Gosling) who has a blossoming romance with Stone’s character.

Critics called it hilarious and “among the best” movies of the year for 2011.

Stone portrayed the famed Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes” (2017).

Melinda Sue Gordon/20th Century Fox Emma Stone as Billie Jean King

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 72%

Based on the 1973 match between tennis legend Billie Jean King (Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), this drama-comedy retells the story of King and Riggs rivalry.

The film earned both stars several award nominations. And, as one critic wrote, “Stone gives her best performance since she first exploded as a fully formed generational talent in 2010’s ‘Easy A.'”

Stone played an outcast teen in “Easy A” (2010).

Screen Gems Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 77%

In this high-school rom-com that breathes new life into Nathaniel Hawthorne’s famed novel “The Scarlet Letter,” Stone plays the teenager Olive Penderghast who lies about having sex with people to make her more popular – until it backfires.

Critics lauded Stone’s performance saying she “conquered me from the first A” and “gives a terrific performance.” Others said the film easily holds its own alongside iconic teen films like “The Heathers” (1988) and “Mean Girls” (2004).

“Superbad” (2007) helped put Stone on the map.

Columbia Pictures This was Emma Stone’s first big movie role.

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 87%

“Superbad” follows three teenage boys as they attempt to purchase alcohol for a party so they can be cool. In her first-ever Hollywood film, Stone played love interest Jules.

This film helped put Stone on the map, with some critics calling it close to perfect.

“Zombieland” (2009) was a major success for Stone.

Columbia Pictures ‘Zombieland’ recently got a sequel.

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 86%

Starring alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, Stone appeared in this horror-comedy mashup as zombie hunter Wichita. Recently, the film even got a sequel.

Critics overwhelmingly approved of the film, calling it “a nonstop, snarky ride.”

“Birdman” (2014) was one of Stone’s first critically acclaimed roles.

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 77%

Appearing alongside stars like Michael Keaton and Zach Galifianakis, Stone played one of the main characters, Sam, in the critically acclaimed “Birdman.”

The comedy recounts the story of a once-famous actor struggling to revive his career on Broadway, with Stone’s character acting as the production assistant with issues of her own.

The film won many awards and critics described it as a “technical achievement.”

“La La Land” (2016) is one of Stone’s best films, per critics.

Summit Entertainment Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in ‘La La Land.’

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 81%

A drama, comedy, and musical all wrapped up in one, “La La Land” brought Stone and Gosling together for their third major motion picture.

The film follows wannabe actress Mia (Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Gosling) as they try to pursue their dreams in Los Angeles.

“La La Land” received glowing reviews from critics, with one writing the film was “a toasty splash of sound and colour.”

Stone played a leading character in the historical dramedy “The Favourite” (2018).

Fox Searchlight Some critics felt this was Emma Stone’s best performance yet.

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 68%

This historic dramedy takes place in early 18th-century England and examines the complicated relationships between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), her confidant Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), and servant Abigail Masham (Stone) in the British court.

The film earned several award nominations, including an Oscar nom for Stone.

Critics overwhelmingly enjoyed the film, with one praising it as a “dryly funny historical feature.”

