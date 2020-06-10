Every single Chris Evans movie, ranked

Marvel, Warner Bros. Pictures, 20th Century Fox Chris Evans has been in a number of action-packed films and comedies.

Chris Evans is an actor best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Insider ranked all of Evans’ films based on critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

The actor’s highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes are “Superpower Dogs” (2019), “Snowpiercer” (2014) and “Knives Out” (2019).

His lowest-scoring films include the movies “Playing it Cool” (2015) and “London” (2006).

Chris Evans got his cinematic start as Jake in the romantic-comedy parody “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001) and he’s now best-known for his work as Captain America in a variety of Marvel films.

Despite his success in Hollywood, not all of his work has been well-received by critics.

Here is every movie in Chris Evans’ filmography, as ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings and documentaries were not included.

Chris Evans’ lowest-rated film is “London” (2006).

Destination Films Chris Evans plays a party boy in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Synopsis: The drama “London” tells the story of Syd (Evans), a partier who is happy to waste his time and money on one bender after another.

When Syd is told that his old flame London (Jessica Biel) is moving across the country, he shows up uninvited to her going-away party ready to confront their past.

The actor played appeared Michelle Monaghan in “Playing It Cool” (2015).

Voltage Pictures Chris Evans starred in ‘Playing It Cool.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy “Playing it Cool,” Evans played the narrator of the film, Me, a screenwriter who is too disillusioned by love to write a compelling story about it.

When Me bumps into Her (Michelle Monaghan) at a charity dinner he believes he’s falling in love for the first time. There’s only one problem: she’s engaged.

Evans was Kyle in the teen comedy “The Perfect Score” (2004).

Paramount Pictures Bryan Greenberg, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans in ‘The Perfect Score.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Synopsis: In the comedy “The Perfect Score,” a string of teenagers band together to steal the answers to the SATs.

Ambitious Kyle (Evans) enlists his friends Matty (Bryan Greenberg), Francesca (Scarlett Johansson), Desmond (Darius Miles), Anna (Erika Christensen), and Roy (Leonardo Nam) in helping him pull off the collegiate heist.

In the science-fiction film “Push” (2009) he played Nick Gant.

Summit Entertainment ‘Push’ is a sci-fi film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23%

Synopsis: “Push” is a science-fiction thriller about a group of people with telekinetic powers who come together in the face of a secret government agency that seeks to weaponize them.

Evans portrayed Nick Gant, a man with telekinesis who emerges from hiding to help keep his fellow “pushers” safe.

The actor was Bryce in the drama “Fierce People” (2005).

Lionsgate Films/Autonomous Films Chris Evans as Bryce.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Synopsis: In the drama “Fierce People,” precocious teenager Finn (Anton Yelchin) is an inspiring anthropologist who is given the accidental opportunity to record the outlandish lifestyle of the Osbourne family, headed by billionaire Ogden Osbourne (Donald Sutherland).

Evans had a small role in the film as Ogden Osbourne’s charismatic grandson Bryce.

Evans fell for Anna Faris in the comedy “What’s Your Number?” (2011).

Twentieth Century Fox Anna Faris and Chris Evans in the movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Synopsis: In the comedy “What’s Your Number?” Ally (Anna Faris) goes back through her most promising exes to see if there’s any potential left in her old relationships.

Concerned that she’s already reached a high number of sexual partners, Ally decides not to date anybody new even as she finds herself attracted to her charming neighbour Colin Shea (Evans).

Evans played Nick Vaughn in the romantic drama “Before We Go” (2015).

Radius This was Chris Evans’ directorial debut, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Synopsis: “Before We Go” is a romantic drama that was directed by Evans, who also stars in it.

In the film, Evans and actress Brooke Dalton play two strangers who find comfort with each other during a long night trapped in New York City.

Before he was Steve Rogers, the actor played Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four” (2005).

20th Century Fox Chris Evans as the Human Torch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Synopsis: Based on the long-running comic-book series, the action-adventure film “Fantastic Four” follows four astronauts as they gain superhuman abilities after a cosmic incident.

Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) leads their new superhero team as Mr. Fantastic, with Susan Storm (Jessica Alba) as the Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis) as The Thing, and Johnny Storm (Evans) as the Human Torch.

In the film “The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond” (2009) he played Jimmy Dobyne.

Paladin Chris Evans and Bryce Dallas Howard in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Synopsis: In the dramatic romance “The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond,” young debutante Fisher Willow (Bryce Dallas Howard) rebels against her position in high society by paying working-class Jimmy Dobyne (Evans) to accompany her to social events.

When Fisher realises that she has genuine feelings for Jimmy, she tries to rewrite a relationship built on money.

Evans was Jake in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001).

Columbia Pictures Chris Evans as Jake Wyler in the 2001 film ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Synopsis: The broad parody “Not Another Teen Movie” follows a gaggle of high-school students as they come of age in a world of cheerleading competitions, blow-out parties, and outlandish bets.

Jake Wyler (Evans) makes a bet of his own when he attempts to turn shy artist Janey (Chyler Leigh) into John Hughes High School’s next prom queen.

The actor played Ari Kidron in “The Red Sea Diving Resort” (2019).

Netflix The film streamed on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, “The Red Sea Diving Resort” is a drama that follows the heroic actions of international agents Ari Kidron (Evans) and Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams) who used a holiday retreat as a front for moving thousands of refugees across the Middle East.

He was Scarlett Johnasson’s love interest in “The Nanny Diaries” (2007).

MGM Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in ‘The Nanny Diaries.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy “The Nanny Diaries,” Johansson stars as Annie Braddock, a young woman who takes on a nannying job in New York City.

Annie juggles work and life in the bustling city as she falls for Harvard elite, Hayden (Evans).

Evans voiced Casey Jones in the animated flick “TMNT” (2007).

Warner Bros. Pictures Chris Evans voiced Casey in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Synopsis: The animated “TMNT” follows the pizza-loving, crime-fighting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they defend New York from an onslaught of monsters.

With the help of April O’Neil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and hockey-lover Casey Jones (Evans), the turtles band together to fight evil.

The actor was Detective Diskant in “Street Kings” (2008).

20th Century Fox/Regency Films Chris Evans in ‘Street Kings.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Synopsis: In the crime thriller “Street Kings,” LAPD detective Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) goes on a mission to avenge the death of his partner Terrance Washington (Terry Crews).

As he faces opposition from his own department, Ludlow takes the case into his own hands and recruits Detective Diskant (Evans) to help him find the killer.

He returned as Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007).

20th Century Fox Jessica Alba and Chris Evans in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Synopsis: In the sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” Evans and the original cast returned to defend the earth from a new intergalactic threat: the Silver Surfer.

Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben combine their superhuman abilities to protect the planet, only to be confronted by another villain from their past.

Evans played Jensen in “The Losers” (2010).

Warner Bros. Pictures Chris Evans in ‘The Losers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Synopsis: Based on a comic, “The Losers” is an action-adventure film about a team of mercenaries that go head-to-head with the CIA after the organisation leaves them for dead.

As they plan to take out the rogue CIA agent who ordered their deaths, Clay (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Jensen (Evans), Roque (Idris Elba), Cougar (Óscar Jaenada) and Pooch (Columbus Short) take on their hardest mission yet.

The actor was Stewart Stanton in “Battle for Terra” (2009).

Lions Gate Home Entertainment ‘Battle for Terra’ is an animated film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Synopsis: The science-fiction animated film “Battle for Terra” takes place years after humans have depleted their own resources on Earth. As they strike out in search of a new home, the humans take advantage of a peaceful planet called Terra in a move that may result in an all-out war.

Evans appeared in “Battle for Terra” as Stewart Stanton, the younger brother of pilot James Stanton (Luke Wilson).

In the film “Puncture” (2011) he was Mike Weiss.

Millennium Entertainment ‘Puncture’ is a drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: The drama “Puncture” tells the story of Mike Weiss (Evans), an ambitious Texas lawyer who grapples with drug addiction.

As he and his partner Paul (Mark Kassen) take on a nurse’s court case involving a contaminated needle, the pressure of building a viable defence pushes Mike and Paul to the edge.

Evans played Ryan in the thriller “Cellular” (2004).

New Line Cinema ‘Cellular’ is a suspense thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Synopsis: In the suspense thriller “Cellular,” a chance phone call sends unsuspecting Ryan (Evans) on a desperate search for Jessica Martin (Kim Basinger), a woman who is in danger.

As Ryan races to save the kidnapped woman, he works with Officer Mooney (William H. Macy) to protect her from the monstrous Greer (Jason Statham).

The actor played Pronge in the crime thriller “The Iceman” (2013).

Millennium Entertainment Chris Evans and Michael Shannon in ‘The Iceman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: “The Iceman” is a dramatic crime thriller about a contract killer named Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon).

On his road to ruin, Kuklinski forges alliances and makes enemies with fellow hitman like Robert “Mr. Freezy” Pronge (Evans).

In the drama “Gifted” (2017) Evans was Frank, a young father.

Fox Searchlight Chris Evans and Jenny Slate in ‘Gifted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Synopsis: In the family drama “Gifted,” single parent Frank Adler (Evans) raises his young niece Mary (McKenna Grace), a child prodigy.

As Mary’s grandmother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) threatens to separate Frank and Mary for Mary’s supposed benefit, Frank finds support in his friend Roberta (Octavia Spencer) and Mary’s teacher Bonnie (Jenny Slate).

Evans played Steve Rogers in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).

Marvel This is one of the lower-rated ‘Avengers’ films.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Synopsis: A piece in the larger puzzle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the superhero sequel “Avengers: Age of Ultron” puts the Avengers at the forefront of a new battle.

When the peace-keeping program Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) makes devolves into a threat of global proportions, he and Steve Rogers (Evans) lead the team in a fight against the formidable Ultron.

The actor was Mace in the sci-fi drama “Sunshine” (2007).

Fox Searchlight Pictures The movie is about astronauts.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Synopsis: In the science-fiction drama “Sunshine,” a crew of astronauts attempts to reach a dying star and restore its power before the planet Earth reaches an untimely demise. As their mission begins to splinter apart, the crew does their best to keep their heads.

Evans played crew member Mace alongside co-stars Rose Byrne, Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

In “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) Evans originated his role as Steve Rogers.

Marvel Studios Chris Evans in the 2011 film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Synopsis: In “Captain America: The First Avenger,” young recruit Steve Rogers (Evans) volunteers for an experimental World War II program to create a super-soldier for the front lines.

Newly endowed with superhuman strength, Steve is rebranded as Captain America as he’s sent to wage war against the monstrous Red Skull (Hugo Weaving).

Evans was the evil ex Lucas Lee in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010).

Universal Pictures Chris Evans as Lucas Lee.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Synopsis: Based on a graphic-novel series, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” centres around Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), a young musician who falls for mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

When Romana informs Scott that he’ll have to fight her seven evil exes in order to date her, he thinks she’s joking – until the first one shows up looking for a fight.

Evans appeared as Ramona’s second evil ex, action-movie star Lucas Lee.

The actor returned as Steve Rogers in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018).

Disney/Marvel Chris Evans as Captain America in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Synopsis: In “Avengers: Infinity War,” the superheroes race to stop the villainous Thanos from collecting the six cosmically powerful infinity stones and using them to wipe out half of everything in existence.

As the heroes break off into teams, Steve (Evans) leads a faction of his own as a battle takes place in Black Panther’s (Chadwick Boseman’s) home of Wakanda.

Steve Rogers went rogue in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).

Marvel / Disney Chris Evans in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Synopsis: In the espionage thriller “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Steve relies on the help of Natasha (Johansson) and Sam (Anthony Mackie) in helping him track down his friend-turned-mercenary Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) before he’s taken out by other forces.

Evans went head-to-head against Robert Downey Jr. in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016).

Marvel Chris Evans as Captain America.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: In the fallout of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the Avengers grapple with their role in a traumatic event that cost hundreds of lives.

When the government places sanctions on the Avengers, Steve Rogers (Evans) and Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) find themselves on two sides of a divisive matter that will determine the future of the superhero league.

The actor joined forces with other heroes in “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012).

Marvel This wasn’t the last ‘Avengers’ film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: In the first team-up film from Marvel, agent Nick Fury (Jackson) recruits various superheroes and molds them into a team of global defenders.

Grouped together for the first time, Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) Steve Rogers (Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), set out to defeat Thor’s villainous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Evans made a brief appearance as Captain America in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) .

Sony Pictures/Marvel He makes a small cameo on a TV.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: In “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to balance school, life, and web-slinging duties as New York City’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Pressure mounts as he goes head-to-head with his newest villain – the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

In the film, Evans made a brief appearance as Captain America when he was featured in an instructional school video that Peter watches in class.

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) marked Evans’ last appearance as Steve Rogers.

Disney/Marvel This film wrapped up the ‘Avengers’ films.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: After intergalactic villain Thanos makes good on his promise to eradicate half of the universe’s population, the remaining Avengers band together in the wreckage in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Steve Rogers (Evans), Tony Stark (Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Johansson), and more travel on a mission through space and time in a last-ditch effort to save mankind.

Evans was Curtis in the dystopian thriller “Snowpiercer” (2014).

CJ Entertainment via YouTube Chris Evans in ‘Snowpiercer.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: “Snowpiercer” takes place in a dark dystopian future where the last of humanity circles the globe on a train that never stops.

When a revolution propels Curtis (Evans) forward from the back of the train, he challenges the masterminds behind the train’s cruel and classist system.

In the mystery “Knives Out” (2019) he played Ransom Robinson.

Claire Folger/Lionsgate ‘Knives Out’ is a thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Synopsis: In the mystery thriller “Knives Out,” Detectives Blanc (Daniel Craig) and Elliott (LaKeith Stanfield) investigate the murder of a wealthy patriarch by interrogating his eccentric family members.

Evans starred as playboy and murder suspect Ransom Robinson, alongside actors like Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette.

Evans narrated “Superpower Dogs” (2019).

IMAX Chris Evans narrated ‘Superpower Dogs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Synopsis: This documentary follows the stories of six real-life dogs with incredible jobs that involve things like rescuing humans and protecting other animals. Evans served as the film’s narrator.

