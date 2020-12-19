Every single Brad Pitt movie, ranked by audiences

Sony Pictures,Paramount Pictures,Geffen Pictures Brad Pitt has been in a number of beloved movies.

Brad Pitt has been in dozens of films, but audiences have enjoyed some more than others.

Audiences really didn’t enjoy “The Favour” (1994) or “Cutting Class” (1989).

But viewers really loved “Seven” (1995) and “Fight Club” (1999).

For decades, Brad Pitt has appeared in dozens of films, from thrillers to comedies.

And, as with any veteran actor, he has been in movies that audiences loved and ones they really didn’t like.

Here’s every single Brad Pitt movie ranked from worst to best, based on audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

The actor had a supporting role in 1994’s “The Favour,” which also featured Bill Pullman, Ken Wahl, Elizabeth McGovern, and Harley Jane Kozak.

Orion Pictures It’s a comedy about sexual fantasies.

Audience Score: 20%

Critic Score: 27%

The comedy is all about a girl (Harley Jane Kozak) who is on a mission to fulfil one of her deepest sexual fantasies.

Pitt played basketball star Dwight Ingalls in “Cutting Class” (1989).

Republic Pictures Home Video Brad Pitt in ‘Cutting Class.’

Audience Score: 22%

Critic Score: 25%

In this high-school-based slasher film, a series of suspicious deaths turn out to be murders.

The 2013 thriller “The Counselor” featured Pitt as Westray, a man who convinces someone else to get involved in the drug trade.

Twentieth Century Fox Brad Pitt in ‘The Counselor.’

Audience Score: 23%

Critic Score: 34%

A Texas lawyer (Michael Fassbender) who seems to have it all runs into money trouble and gets involved in a dangerous drug deal.

The film also starred Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, and Javier Bardem,

The actor briefly appeared as himself in 2002’s “Full Frontal.”

Miramax The film starred Blair Underwood and Julia Roberts.

Audience Score: 27%

Critic Score: 39%

An unofficial follow-up to “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “Full Frontal” follows a day in the life of a series of famous people.

Pitt briefly played himself in this Steven Soderbergh-directed film, which starred Julia Roberts and Blair Underwood.

“By The Sea” (2015) is led by Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Universal Pictures Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the film.

Audience Score: 28%

Critic Score: 34%

Angelina Jolie directed the film, which starred Pitt and herself as an unhappy couple that reaffirms their marital bond while vacationing in France during the 1970s.

Brad Pitt played a detective opposite Gabriel Byrne and Kim Basinger in the live-action and animated film “Cool World” (1992).

Paramount Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘Cool World.’

Audience Score: 31%

Critic Score: 6%

The 1992 movie, which followed the story of a cartoonist who becomes trapped in the world of his drawings, received pretty low marks on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix’s “War Machine” (2017) featured Pitt as General Stanley A. McChrystal.

Netflix Brad Pitt in ‘War Machine.’

Audience Score: 34%

Critic Score: 48%

Based on Michael Hastings’ book “The Operator: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan,” the satirical film follows the US troops’ involvement in Afghanistan.

Netflix’s “Ad Astra” (2019) starred Pitt as an astronaut.

Fox Brad Pitt in ‘Ad Astra.’

Audience Score: 40%

Critic Score: 83%

“Ad Astra” follows a young astronaut’s journey to find out what happened to his father, an astronaut who got lost in space 30 years prior.

In “The Devil’s Own” (1997), Pitt was one of the leads.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images Brad Pitt in ‘The Devil’s Own.’

Audience Score: 41%

Critic Score: 35%

Pitt appeared as Frankie McGuire, an Irish Republican Army soldier seeking revenge for his father’s death at the hands of enemy soldiers.

Pitt and Julia Roberts starred in “The Mexican” (2001).

DreamWorks Distribution Brad Pitt in ‘The Mexican.’

Audience Score: 44%

Critic Score: 54%

The drama follows the escapades of a mafia criminal who’s planning to retire.

Pitt starred as a mob enforcer named Jackie in “Killing Them Softly” (2012).

Inferno Distribution Brad Pitt in ‘Killing Them Softly.’

Audience Score: 44%

Critic Score: 73%

The dark thriller, which also starred James Gandolfini and Richard Jenkins, is about a mob enforcer (Pitt) who tracks down a group of men who think they are exempt from the rules of the gang.

A then-unknown Pitt played the lead in 1991’s “Johnny Suede.”

Miramax Brad Pitt as Johnny Suede.

Audience Score: 47%

Critic Score: 33%

Pitt starred in this flick about a man whose musical talents don’t quite match up to his ambition.

The actor voiced the titular character in the animated film “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas” (2003).

DreamWorks Distribution Critics and audiences didn’t enjoy the pirate film.

Audience Score: 56%

Critic Score: 45%

Despite its star-studded vocal cast, which included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Joseph Fiennes, the pirate film received low marks from critics and audiences.

Critics and viewers alike praised Pitt and Jolie’s on-screen chemistry in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (2005).

Twentieth Century Fox Brad Pitt in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith.’

Audience Score: 58%

Critic Score: 60%

The film is all about two assassins (Pitt and Jolie) who are ordered to kill one another. The catch? They’re married.

Another addition to a trilogy, “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004) featured Pitt as Rusty.

Warner Bros. It’s the second film in the George Clooney-centric heist series.

Audience Score: 60%

Critic Score: 55%

Pitt reprised his role as Rusty Ryan opposite George Clooney and Matt Damon in “Ocean’s Twelve,” one of audiences’ least favourite films in the series.

“Happy Feet Two” (2011) follows a penguin who loves to dance.

Warner Bros. via Youtube Elijah Wood voiced Mumble in ‘Happy Feet.’

Audience Score: 60%

Critic Score: 45%

A sequel to “Happy Feet,” the film follows Mumble (voiced by Elijah Wood), who loves to dance, and his son who can’t bring himself to move his feet.

Pitt voiced Will the Krill in the movie.

The actor played intelligence officer Max Vatan in the World War I-era movie “Allied” (2016).

Paramount Pictures Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt in ‘Allied.’

Audience Score: 63%

Critic Score: 60%

Set in North Africa in 1942, an intelligence officer (Pitt) and a French Resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard) have their relationship put to the test amidst a raging war.

Part thriller, part dark comedy, “Kalifornia” (1993) got mixed reviews from viewers.

Gramercy Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘Kalifornia.’

Audience Score: 64%

Critic Score: 59%

Close to his publishing deadline for a book on serial killers, Brian (David Duchovny) and his partner (Michelle Forbes) embark on a cross-country trip to visit notorious murder sites – but they end up getting closer to killers than they ever imagined.

“Burn After Reading” (2008) saw Pitt team up with Clooney, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton.

Focus Features Brad Pitt in ‘Burn After Reading.’

Audience Score: 65%

Critic Score: 78%

In the film, two gym employees find a former CIA analyst’s memoirs and try to use them to make a profit.

The comedy-thriller received mixed reviews, with some audience members calling it a mess and others dubbing it a classic film from the Coen Brothers.

In Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019), Pitt played a stunt double named Cliff Booth.

Sony Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth.

Audience Score: 70%

Critic Score: 85%

Set in 1969, the film follows a Western star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) who are struggling to find work in a new Hollywood.

Pitt did voice work in the animated comedy “Megamind” (2010).

Star Max via AP Images Brad Pitt poses with his Metro Man character at the ‘Megamind’ premiere.

Audience Score: 72%

Critic Score: 73%

In the film, Pitt voiced the do-gooder Metro Man who must battle Megamind (voiced by Will Ferrell)

Pitt starred as a United Nations employee who tries to stop a zombie epidemic in 2013’s “World War Z.”

Paramount Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘World War Z.’

Audience Score: 72%

Critic Score: 66%

In the film, Gerry Lane (Pitt) tries to stop a horrifying pandemic from impacting all of humanity.

Pitt memorably transformed into the golden-haired Achilles in 2004’s “Troy.”

Warner Bros. Brad Pitt in ‘Troy.’

Audience score: 73%

Critic Score: 54%

The film is set in ancient Greece and tells one of the famed poet Homer’s classic stories.

Based on the true story of Heinrich Harrer, “Seven Years in Tibet” (1997) featured Pitt as its lead.

TriStar Pictures Bradd Pit in ‘Seven Years in Tibet.’

Audience Score: 73%

Critic Score: 60%

The biographical war drama is about an escaped British internment-camp prisoner (Pitt) who travels throughout various countries and eventually strikes up a friendship with the Dalai Lama (Jamyang Jamtsho Wangchuk).

The actor portrayed Jesse James in the period piece “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007).

Warner Bros. It’s a period film.

Audience Score: 75%

Critic Score: 76%

In this period film, Pitt starred alongside Casey Affleck, who played Robert Ford.

Pitt had a supporting role in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2003).

Miramax The film is based on a memoir.

Audience Score: 75%

Critic Score: 79%

A twist on a memoir by Chuck Barris, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” follows a game-show producer (Sam Rockwell) who is also a covert assassin working for the CIA.

Pitt starred opposite Robert Redford in “Spy Game” (2001), a film about a CIA operative and his protégé.

Universal Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘Spy Game.’

Audience Score: 75%

Critic Score: 66%

The spy film is about a soon-to-retire operative who gets back into action when he realises his protégé has been arrested.

Another instalment in the series, “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007) featured Pitt and other familiar faces.

Warner Bros. Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan.

Audience Score: 75%

Critic Score: 70%

Pitt returned in the film as Rusty, part of Ocean’s heist gang.

He starred in “Babel” (2006), a film about fate.

Paramount Brad Pitt in ‘Babel.’

Audience Score: 77%

Critic Score: 69%

The actor starred opposite Cate Blanchett and Gael Garcia Bernal in the film, which wove together several different storylines about fate and its impact on the lives of different people.

Pitt played the titular character in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)

Paramount Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.’

Audience Score: 80%

Critic Score: 71%

The film is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story about a man who ages backward.

The very first “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) introduced viewers to Pitt as Rusty.

Warner Bros. Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the film.

Audience Score: 80%

Critic Score: 83%

The heist movie centres around Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his gang as they plan a major heist.

The actor starred as the titular character in “Meet Joe Black” (1998).

Universal Pictures Brad Pitt as Joe Black.

Audience Score: 81%

Critic Score: 45%

A businessman (Anthony Hopkins) is about to celebrate his 65th birthday but is first visited by Death in the form of Joe Black (Pitt), a man who recently died. The two make a deal that quickly becomes complicated when Black falls in love with the businessman’s daughter.

Pitt played a criminal in “Thelma and Louise” (1991).

MGM Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma and Louise.’

Audience Score: 82%

Critic Score: 84%

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon starred as the titular Thelma and Louise and Pitt appeared as one of the young criminals they encounter on their journey.

In the period drama “A River Runs Through It” (1992), Pitt played the MacLean family’s headstrong youngest son Paul.

Columbia Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘A River Runs Through It.’

Audience Score: 83%

Critic Score: 80%

Robert Redford directed this film, which is an adaptation of a memoir by Norman MacLean.

The film follows two brothers (Pitt and Craig Sheffer) as their rural life is interrupted when one brother moves away to college and the other is left to find trouble.

In the World War II movie “Fury” (2014), Pitt played the soldier Wardaddy.

Sony Pictures Brad Pitt as Wardaddy.

Audience Score: 84%

Critic Score: 76%

In the war film, Pitt played a bold sergeant who guides his five-man crew through a deadly mission across enemy lines.

“Sleepers” (1996) is based on a controversial book of the same name.

Universal Pictures Brad Pitt played a lawyer in the movie.

Audience Score: 85%

Critic Score: 73%

In the retelling of a controversial book, Pitt played a lawyer named Michael who had a traumatic reform-school experience as a child.

“Deadpool 2” (2018) is a superhero sequel.

20th Century Fox Brad Pitt in ‘Deadpool 2.’

Audience Score: 85%

Critic Score: 84%

A sequel to “Deadpool,” the film follows the sharp-tongued mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) as he fights to protect a young orphan mutant.

Pitt briefly appears in the film as The Vanisher, who was invisible for almost the entire film.

Pitt starred alongside Jonah Hill in the baseball film “Moneyball” (2011).

Columbia Pictures The film is based on a true story.

Audience Score: 86%

Critic Score: 94%

The film is based on a true story and starred Pitt as Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland A’s baseball team. When budgets are tight, he’s forced to reinvent his team and shape them into champions.

The actor memorably played Louis opposite Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst in “Interview With a Vampire” (1994).

Geffen Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘Interview With a Vampire.’

Audience Score: 86%

Critic Score: 63%

The film is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s best-selling horror romance. Pitt plays an 18th-century lord and vampire who wants to share his story with a biographer (Christian Slater).

Pitt played the brooding Tristan Ludlow in the World War I period piece “Legends of The Fall” (1994).

TriStar Pictures Brad Pitt as Tristan Ludlow.

Audience Score: 87%

Critic Score: 58%

Set in Montana, a close family encounters tragedy when one of their own is killed in World War I.

Although the film got a lukewarm critical reception, audiences praised it for its melodrama and delightful cheesiness.

Pitt appeared as Ben Rickert in “The Big Short” (2015).

Paramount Pictures The film also starred Steve Carell, Christian Bale, and Ryan Gosling.

Audience Score: 88%

Critic Score: 88%

Set during an economic crisis in the 2000s, the film featured an all-star cast, which included Hollywood heavyweights Steve Carell, Christian Bale, and Ryan Gosling.

The sci-fi film “Twelve Monkeys” (1995) starred Pitt as psychiatric patient Jeffrey Goines.

Universal Pictures Brad Pitt as Jeffrey.

Audience Score: 88%

Critic Score: 89%

The Terry Gilliam-directed dystopian film also starred Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe.

The actor was Aldo Rain in Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

The Weinstein Company It’s a drama film.

Audience Score: 88%

Critic Score: 89%

During Germany’s occupation of France, Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Pitt) brings together a group of Jewish soldiers and joins forces with other unsuspecting people in order to commit violent acts of retribution against the Nazi party.

Pitt produced and appeared in “12 Years a Slave” (2013).

Fox Searchlight Pictures Brad Pitt as Bass in the film.

Audience Score: 90%

Critic Score: 95%

The film follows a free Black man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who is kidnapped and sold into slavery. After 12 years, he meets someone who will help him change his life forever.

Pitt played Bass in the film.

Pitt played a minor supporting character in Quentin Tarantino’s “True Romance” (1993).

Warner Bros. Brad Pitt in ‘True Romance.’

Audience Score: 93%

Critic Score: 92%

The film follows a comic-book nerd (Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) who fall in love. Things get complicated when Alabama kills her pimp and the couple must go on the run from the mob.

In Guy Ritchie’s dark crime film “Snatch” (2001), Pitt played an Irish boxer named Mickey.

Screen Gems Brad Pitt played Mickey O’Neil.

Audience Score: 93%

Critic Score: 73%

This boxing film is the follow-up to Guy Ritchie’s 1998 flick “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.”

Pitt blew fans away as detective David Mills in 1995’s “Seven.”

New Line Cinema He played a detective.

Audience Score: 95%

Critic Score: 82%

The thriller is about a seasoned detective (Morgan Freeman) who must work on one last case with his hotshot replacement (Pitt) before he can retire.

Pitt memorably played a charming soap salesman named Tyler in 1999’s “Fight Club.”

Fox 2000 Pictures Brad Pitt as Tyler Durden.

Audience Score: 96%

Critic Score: 79%

The dark comedy about an unhappy, disillusioned man (Edward Norton) who starts a questionable fighting club features Pitt as Tyler Durden, a charming but dangerous figure.

