All 397 Of America's National Parks Will Be Free Next Week

Photo: Flickr / B Rosen

Between April 21 and April 29, all 397 of America’s national parks and historical sites will have free admission.Some of the nation’s most popular parks include The Grand Canyon in Arizona and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Tennessee—North Carolina border.



Historical sites include the Independence Hall in Philly and the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park.

To find a site near you, visit the National Park Service’s Find A Park tool.

