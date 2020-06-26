The all-new Ford F-150 was just revealed — here's a closer look at the market-leading pickup truck

Ford America, your new pickup truck is ready.

Ford revealed the much-anticipated 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday in Detroit.

This is the 14th generation of the F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years.

Ford didn’t drastically revamp the design – the new F-150 is no Tesla Cybertruck – but the company did add numerous new features, including an onboard generator.

In addition to turbocharged V6 engines and both V8 and diesel motors, the new F-150 has available hybrid powertrain, dubbed “PowerBoost,” that Ford said would be the most powerful in its class.

The 3.5-litre V6 PowerBoost hybrid engine offers 12,000 lbs. of maximum towing capacity, equivalent to the gas-only truck, with what Ford called a “targeted EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gas.”

Ford also emphasised the new F-150’s updated SYNC4 infotainment system, as well as new connectivity features, including over-the-air software updates, and Ford ProPilot 360 driver-assist technology.

The pickup will also have hands-free driving on pre-mapped highways, with tech to monitor driver head position and eye movements. Ford said trucks will ship with the hardware, and the software will be available next summer.

The 2021 Ford F-150 goes on sale in the fall and will take on new full-size pickups from Chevy and RAM.

The wait is over. On Thursday, Ford pulled the cover off the all-new, 2021 F-150, at an event near Detroit that was beamed to the world via the internet.

The F-150 is America’s longtime best-selling vehicle; in 2019, nearly 900,000 rolled off dealers lots. It represents a huge portion of Ford’s revenue and profits, and has been the king of the pickup-truck hill for 43 consecutive years. Ford is counting on it to see the business through both an ongoing $US11 billion restructuring under CEO Jim Hackett and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cratered global auto sales and hammered Ford’s stock price.

But competition in the segment in fierce. Ford’s historic rivals, Chevy and RAM, have brought new pickups to market and chiselled a tiny bit of share from the F-150. The 13th generation of the truck hit the streets in 2014, and it embodied serious risk for the automaker, as Ford engineered more lightweight aluminium into its construction. Updated in 2016, the F-150 was ready for a revamp.

The 14th generation doesn’t represent a radical reimagining of the franchise; the new F-150 is no Tesla Cybertruck. But it is the most high-tech F-150 ever, from its available onboard generator to its infotainment and connectivity systems to a new hybrid powertrain that could serve up 700 miles on a single tank of gas – an anticipates the eagerly anticipated electric F-150 that Ford’s is expected to launch in the next two years.

Take a closer look at the 2021 Ford F-150, in all its trucky glory:

Behold, the all-new Ford F-150 pickup truck! Here we see it in upscale Limited trim and a “Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat” paint job.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The F-150 was revealed online via a YouTube stream

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Actor and F-150 enthusiast Dennis Leary hosted the reveal.

Ford Dennis Leary

The new F-150’s design isn’t a radical departure from the previous generation. There are, however, 11 different grilles available.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford said the truck is its “most aerodynamic ever,” with “active grille shutters, a new automatically deploying active air dam, and new cab and tailgate geometry.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The exterior has a new headlamp design, a revamped hood and bumpers that wrap to the front flanks. Designers also raised the front fenders and broadened the truck’s stance. There’s an extending-and-retracting running board that stretches to the rear wheels and is kickswitch-operated.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The basic engineering and the trims levels mirror the outgoing F-150. The frame is steel, the body is military-grade, aluminium alloy. Trims start with the XL work truck and move up through XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited. There are Regular Cab, SuperCab, and SuperCrew configurations.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new F-150 has three box options: 5.5-foot, 6.5-foot, and 8-foot.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford didn’t disclose maximum payload capacity, but it looks to be impressive.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Properly configured, the new F-150 can tow 12,000 lbs.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

That’s enough to handle a good-size boat …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… Or a large trailer …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… Giving F-150 owners access to wide range of outdoor lifestyles.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new truck has been designed to appeal to a wide ranger of owners.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

It’s a robust machine for exploring nature …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… But also a premium getaway vehicle, available with numerous creature comforts.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

It can handle light-duty projects …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… As well as more demanding assignments …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… And all of its essential capabilities are top-of-class, the results of what Ford said was 1,000 hours of customer research.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

In a statement, Ford said, “The all-new F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup to offer available Trailer Reverse Guidance and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

“Trailer Reverse Guidance, made popular on Super Duty, uses the truck’s high-resolution cameras to provide multiple views along with helpful graphics that tell drivers which way to turn the steering wheel while backing up,” Ford added. “Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes backing up a trailer as easy as turning a dial, continues on F-150.”

Inside, the F-150 offers everything from work-truck essentials to a near-luxury experience.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

Ford rethought the entire interior design for the pickup for every trim level.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

According to Ford, “Class-exclusive Max Recline Seats available on King Ranch, Platinum and Limited models provide ultimate comfort during downtime.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

“Max Recline Seats fold flat to nearly 180 degrees, with the bottom cushion rising to meet the back cushion …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… And the upper back support rotating forward up to 10 degrees for maximum comfort,” Ford added.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

To make room for an interior work surface, something that many owners asked for, Ford developed a shifter that could fold away into a recessed area in the centre console …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… Enabling an “Interior Work Surface” to be unfolded. It can accommodate a 15-inch laptop.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new F-150 is equipped with Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system, which runs on either an eight-inch …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… Or 12-inch touchscreen, depending on trim level. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, and they can now wireless connect.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

In the rear of the cab, there’s an optional lockable, fold-flat storage vault …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… Which can handle job-site gear along with recreational equipment.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The new F-150 can support active lifestyles, but it’s also optimised as a working truck.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

It has a range of features that should appeal to homebuilders …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… And contractors. The focus is on the tailgate, the “working end” of the truck, as Ford termed it.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The marquee feature is an onboard generator, called “Pro Power.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The generator’s capabilities are significant.

“Pro Power Onboard is available with a 2.0-kilowatt output on optional gas engines,” Ford said. That increases to 2.4 kilowatts for the hybrid powertrain, scalable to 7.2 kilowatts. There are “four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets, with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet on the 7.2-kilowatt version,” Ford said.

The carmaker added that “there’s enough energy to power 28 average refrigerators, charge a bed full of electric dirt bikes or run an entire job site worth of tools.”

The tailgate has clamp mounts …

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

… And can be equipped with a work surface that has a ruler, as well as compartments for stuff like nails, pencils, and tablets.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The truck also has plenty of tie-down points and provides on-demand lighting for both the bed and the F-150’s exterior, using interior controls of the FordPass smartphone app.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

There are six engines available, all yoked to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The base motor is a 3.0-litre V6. Next up are 2.7-litre and and 3.5-litre turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engines. The diesel is a 3.0-litre Power Stroke turbocharged V6.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The V8 is a 5.0-litre unit, while the new hybrid is a 3.5-litre, twin-turbo PowerBoost V6 that adds 47 horsepower thanks to the electric motor, making it the most powerful engine in the lineup.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The pickup will also have enable hands-free driving on pre-mapped highways, with tech to monitor driver head position and eye movements. Ford said trucks will ship with hardware, with software available next summer.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

“Since 1948, our hardworking F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done,” Jim Farley, Ford’s COO, said in a statement. “F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 per cent assembled in America, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities.”

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

The all-new, 2021 Ford F-150 hits dealerships this fall. It’s being built in Michigan and Missouri.

Ford The 2021 Ford F-150

