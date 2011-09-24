The Series Ending Of "All My Children" Reminds Us Of "The Sopranos" (VIDEO)

Full disclosure: we’re not soap fans, so we can’t speak to the plotlines wrapped up by this last TV segment ever of ABC’s “All My Children.”



But we also have huge respect for the daunting task that is bringing to a close a show that’s been on for decades.

It looks like the writers took some inspiration from the abrupt series signoff on “The Sopranos.”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.