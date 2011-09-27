All Markets Are Up Again As World Concludes Europe's Perfectly Fine

Henry Blodget
Europe’s markets are higher again, and bank stocks are soaring, as everyone concludes that the rumoured bailout will soon be in place and save everything.

The Dax is up 3%, the FTSE up 2%. Most of the big Euro-bank stocks are up 7%-10%. US futures are nicely higher.

Gold’s up 4%, oil’s up 3%.

So, hey, no problem–what was everyone getting so worked up about?

