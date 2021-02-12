Every single Jennifer Aniston movie, ranked by critics

Village Roadshow Pictures; 20th Century Fox; Netflix Jennifer Aniston has appeared in over 30 critically rated films.

Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role on “Friends,” but she’s also an accomplished film star.

Aniston’s highest-rated films include “The Iron Giant” (1999) and “Dumplin'” (2018).

She also starred in critical misfires like “‘Till There Was You” (1997) and “Mother’s Day” (2016).

Jennifer Aniston is well known for playing Rachel Green on the long-running sitcom “Friends,” but she’s also had a formidable film career.

Aniston’s acting has often been praised as a highlight of her works, even if the films themselves got low scores from critics.

Here’s every movie in the actress’ filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes:

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Aniston’s lowest-rated film is “‘Til There Was You” (1997).

Paramount Pictures Jennifer Aniston and Jeanne Tripplehorn in ”Til There Was You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “‘Til There Was You,” ghostwriter Gwen Moss (Jeanne Tripplehorn) is tasked with penning a book for actress Francesca Lanfield (Sarah Jessica Parker). But drama brews when they both fall for the same architect (Dylan McDermott).

Aniston played a supporting role in the film as Debbie, Gwen’s longtime friend.

Garnering low reviews across the board, “‘Til There Was You” was described as too convoluted for its own good.

“I had mixed feelings about the slow ride, but one thing is certain: This film could have been a lot stronger if it was a lot simpler,” John Petrakis wrote for the Chicago Tribune.

She was Sandy in “Mother’s Day” (2016).

Open Road Films Jennifer Aniston in ‘Mother’s Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: The comedic drama “Mother’s Day” brings women – including recently divorced Sandy (Aniston) – together in unexpected ways.

From the creators of “Valentine’s Day” (2010) and “New Year’s Eve” (2011), the ensemble comedy “Mother’s Day” left critics less than impressed.

“‘Mother’s Day’ is less a film and more a selection box of cliches,” Kate Muir wrote for The Times.

In “The Bounty Hunter” (2010), she played Nicole Hurley.

Sony Pictures Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Bounty Hunter.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Summary: Bounty hunter Milo Boyd (Gerard Butler) can’t believe his luck when he’s asked to bring in his ex-wife Nicole (Aniston) for skipping bail. But when Nicole escapes him to chase down a murder case for her reporting job, Milo gets roped into something bigger than he ever expected.

An action-comedy about squabbling exes is hard to pull off, but critics gave Aniston her due credit for trying.

“Jennifer Aniston might just be the most charming woman on the planet,” Rennie Dyball wrote for People Magazine. “But she doesn’t stand a chance on this bumbling ride.”

The actress was Eloise in “Love Happens” (2009).

Universal Pictures Jennifer Aniston in ‘Love Happens.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: Dr. Burke Ryan (Aaron Eckhart) is a self-help guru who’s never been able to fully process his wife’s death, despite the advice he sells to others. But when he meets florist Eloise Chandler (Aniston), he hopes that he can finally change for the better.

A self-professed romantic comedy, “Love Happens” baffled critics when it failed to deliver on the humour front.

“It’s not a comedy,” Tim Robey wrote for The Telegraph. “It certainly isn’t funny.”

Aniston played Sarah Huttinger in “Rumour Has It” (2005).

Village Roadshow Pictures Jennifer Aniston in ‘Rumour Has It’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: When she returns to her hometown for a wedding, Sarah Huttinger (Aniston) is surprised to learn that the movie “The Graduate” may be based on her family.

As secrets pour out, Sarah tries to puzzle out a newfound connection with her mother and grandmother.

Despite having an interesting premise, “Rumour Has It” fell flat with most critics.

“A funny idea, alas, doesn’t necessarily make for a funny movie,”Moira Macdonald wrote for The Seattle Times.

In “Just Go With It” (2011), she was Katherine.

Columbia Pictures Jennifer Aniston and Brooklyn Decker in ‘Just Go With It.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the comedy “Just Go With It,” plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) asks his assistant Katherine (Aniston) to pretend to be his ex-wife in order to get out of a web of lies he’s spun for his new crush (Brooklyn Decker).

Silly and formulaic, “Just Go With It” had a hard time getting critics to follow the advice issued in its title.

“Amidst the wreckage of ‘Just Go With It,’ Aniston and Sandler have a real chemistry,” Lisa Schwarzbaum wrote for Entertainment Weekly. “They should go elsewhere with it.”

Aniston made her film debut as Tory Reding in “Leprechaun” (1993).

Trimark Pictures Jennifer Aniston in ‘Leprechaun.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: Wronged by a thief, a leprechaun (Warwick Davis) terrorizes a tourist (John Sanderford) and his daughter Tory (Aniston) after he’s finally released from a years-long capture.

Critics felt like “Leprechaun” would have been better served if it had either leaned into its campier aspects or tried to be truly scary.

“The basic problem with ‘Leprechaun’ is that it just isn’t scary, not even a little bit, not for the tiniest second, and that’s the result of a basic failure at the conception stage,” Jason Bailey wrote for Flavorwire.

In “Derailed” (2005), she played Lucinda Harris.

The Weinstein Company Jennifer Aniston and Clive Owen in ‘Derailed.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Summary: In the dramatic thriller “Derailed,” Charles (Clive Owen) and Lucinda (Aniston) step outside of their respective marriages to have an affair. But when they become witnesses to a violent crime, they have to choose between putting the assailant behind bars or keeping their affair secret.

Critics had a difficult time warming up to “Derailed,” despite the chemistry of its leads.

Ruthe Stein said the film had “a ludicrous script whose twists and turns are laughably obvious or just plain laughable” in her review for the San Francisco Chronicle.

The actress starred as Polly in “Along Came Polly” (2004).

Universal Pictures Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller in ‘Along Came Polly.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: In “Along Came Polly,” neurotic actuary Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller) falls for his old high-school classmate Polly Prince (Aniston) after realising that his seemingly perfect wife (Debra Messing) is having an affair.

“Along Came Polly” earned low marks from critics, who felt like it suffered from low-brow humour and unlikable characters.

“Without the rom-com requisites of charm, chemistry, comedy and character, this doesn’t even meet low expectations,” said Geoff Andrew wrote for Time Out.

Aniston played Brooke in “The Break-Up” (2006).

Universal Pictures Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Break-Up.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

Summary: In “The Break-Up,” art dealer Brooke Meyers (Aniston) feels underappreciated by her boyfriend, Gary (Vince Vaughn), and asks for a break. But when Gary misunderstands her intentions, he sends them hurtling down a path toward a long and messy split.

Filled with moments that were more painful than painfully honest, “The Break-Up” was called a dull and gloomy romantic comedy by many critics.

“Like the story of many broken down relationships: despite the initial attraction, you’re left feeling cheated,” Stella Papamichael wrote for the BBC.

In “Horrible Bosses 2” (2014), she returned as Dr. Julia Harris.

Warner Bros. Pictures Charlie Day and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Horrible Bosses 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Summary: After being swindled by a rich investor named Bert Hanson (Christoph Waltz), best friends Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day), and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) kidnap Bert’s son, Rex (Chris Pine), and hold him for ransom.

In the comedy sequel, Aniston reprised her supporting role as Dr. Julia Harris.

Instead of adding to the charm of the original film, “Horrible Bosses 2” was seen as a departure in quality.

“‘Horrible Bosses 2’ is so lazy it’s not even about horrible bosses,” wrote film critic Richard Roeper.

Aniston starred as Carol Vanstone in “Office Christmas Party” (2016).

Glen Wilson/Paramount Pictures Jennifer Aniston and TJ Miller in ‘Office Christmas Party.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: When hardworking CEO Carol Vanstone (Aniston) attempts to close her brother’s (TJ Miller) branch for prioritising parties over work, he decides to go all out with one last company-wide rager.

“Office Christmas Party” had its fair share of admirers, but by and large, critics found it to be a humorless affair.

“Like a real Christmas office party, the film of the same name takes a while to warm up and regale itself to the audience,”Matt Oakes wrote for the Silver Screen Riot.

She was Beth in “He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009).

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston in ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: An array of people fall in and out of love in the ensemble romance “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

As Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin) tries to puzzle out a new relationship with her bartender (Justin Long), Beth (Aniston) wonders why her partner Neil (Ben Affleck) won’t commit.

More thoughtful than most romantic comedies, “He’s Just Not That Into You” was far from perfect, but some critics still enjoyed it.

“I’m not sure the good easily outweighs the bad, but it’s close enough that I eventually gave in and found myself having a good time,” Michael Compton wrote for the Bowling Green Daily News.

In “Murder Mystery” (2019), she played Audrey Spitz.

Netflix Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: After celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary and trying to reignite a spark, Nick (Sandler) and his wife Audrey Spitz (Aniston) become unexpected witnesses to a gruesome murder while travelling abroad in Europe.

Paired up once more, Aniston and Sandler proved to be fun and charming leads, but their likability alone couldn’t save the comedy entirely.

“Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are no strangers to comedy, so they try their best. But most of their comic banter falls flat,”Betty Jo Tucker observed for Reel Talk Movie Reviews.

The actress was Maureen Murphy in “The Yellow Birds” (2017).

Saban Films Jennifer Aniston and Alden Ehrenreich in ‘The Yellow Birds.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: In the war drama “The Yellow Birds,” young soldiers Brandon Bartle (Alden Ehrenreich) and Daniel “Murph” Murphy (Tye Sheridan) are deployed during the Gulf War. As they serve, Bartle feels immense pressure from Murph’s mother (Aniston) to keep her son alive.

To many critics “The Yellow Birds” came across as a well-acted drama that fell under the shadow of greater war movies.

“The trio of young men at its centre are compelling enough, but the entire ordeal feels like a mash-up of countless other movies,” Kristen Lopez wrote for Spectrum Culture.

Aniston played Jane in “She’s Funny That Way” (2014).

Lionsgate Premiere Jennifer Aniston in ‘She’s Funny That Way.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: Jealousy stirs up relationship drama when a Broadway director (Owen Wilson) casts a sex worker named Izzy (Imogen Poots) in a play opposite his wife (Kathryn Hahn) and his wife’s ex (Rhys Ifans).

In the film, Aniston played Jane Claremont, Izzy’s therapist.

Despite their best efforts, the lead actors couldn’t rescue “She’s Funny That Way” from a weak screenplay.

“The actors do their best with a hit-and-miss screenplay,”Richard Roeper wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times.

In the romantic comedy “Management” (2008), she starred as Sue.

Sidney Kimmel Entertainment Jennifer Aniston starred in ‘Management.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Summary: In “Management,” travelling saleswoman Sue (Aniston) attracts the attention of lonely motel manager Mike (Steve Zahn). A one-night stand sets them off on an unexpected path.

“Management” ultimately warranted more curiosity than praise from critics.

“Unable to decide between being a romantic comedy, a zany farce or a thoughtful study of two emotionally repressed losers finding fulfillment, it ends up a mess; but an intriguing mess,” Martin Hoyle wrote for the Financial Times.

She was Kate Mosley in “Picture Perfect” (1997).

20th Century Fox Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Bacon in ‘Picture Perfect.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Summary: Kate (Aniston) puts work over romance until she realises that her boss only promotes married employees. With an eye out for a promotion, Kate enlists the help of Nick (Jay Mohr) to pose as her fiancé.

Aniston gave the role her all, but critics had a hard time looking past the weak writing.

Derek Adams said Aniston “has the rare gift of getting you to root for her in the most trying of circumstances, a quality that will stand her in good stead when she progresses to better material,” in his review for Time Out.

Aniston played Rose in “We’re the Millers” (2013).

Michael Tackett / Warner Bros. Jennifer Aniston in ‘We’re the Millers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: After a low-level pot dealer (Sudeikis) is robbed for all he’s worth, he’s sent down to Mexico to pick up a hefty shipment and pay back his supplier.

To avoid suspicion, David employs the help of Rose (Aniston), Kenny (Will Poulter), and Casey (Emma Roberts) to pose as a fake family on an RV trip.

Edgy and fun, “We’re the Millers” was an imperfect comedy that yielded positive and negative reviews in equal measure.

“Naturally, there are roadblocks galore – but the breezy film stays one mile ahead in terms of plot and punch lines,” Mara Reinstein wrote for US Weekly.

In the drama “Cake” (2014), she played Claire.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jennifer Aniston in ‘Cake.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: After Claire (Aniston) starts seeing visions of a deceased woman (Anna Kendrick) from her support group, she reaches out to the woman’s husband (Sam Worthington).

Although the plot and dialogue was hit or miss with critics, reviewers had nothing but praise for Aniston’s emotional lead performance.

“Whether or not Aniston ever gets another role like this one, I have a hard time imagining anyone else in it – and that’s the sign of a genuine actor,” J.R. Jones wrote for the Chicago Reader.

The actress was Grace in “Bruce Almighty” (2003).

Universal Jennifer Aniston in ‘Bruce Almighty.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: After cynical news reporter Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) complains that the universe is out to get him, God (Morgan Freeman) grants him angelic powers and challenges him to do a better job.

In the comedy, Aniston played Bruce’s girlfriend, Grace.

Carrey admirably threw himself fully into his role, but critics accused “Bruce Almighty” of playing it safe with a conventional third act.

“This has some very funny moments and lines in its first act, and then jettisons the comedy in favour of a self-important deadly serious feelgood ending,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

Aniston played Allison in “Dream for an Insomniac” (1996).

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Jennifer Aniston in ‘Dream for an Insomniac.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: In the romance “Dream for an Insomniac,” aspiring actress Frankie (Ione Skye) spends her days working at her uncle’s San Francisco cafe. When she bumps into David Shrader (Mackenzie Astin), Frankie is sure that she’s finally found the one.

Aniston had a supporting role in the drama as Frankie’s friend Allison.

A little pretentious but largely harmless, “Dream for an Insomniac” was a middle-of-the-road romance film, according to most critics.

“If you’re looking for a safe romantic comedy featuring 20-somethings, then you might enjoy ‘Dream for an Insomniac,'”Brian Webster wrote for Apollo Guide. “If you like more challenging films, you won’t regret skipping it.”

In “The Switch” (2010), she was Kassie Larson.

Miramax Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Switch.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In “The Switch,” Kassie Larson (Aniston) excitedly tells her friend Wally Mars (Bateman) that she plans to get pregnant through a sperm donor. Later, while intoxicated at her party, Wally drunkenly replaces the donor’s sperm with his own and completely forgets until he meets Kassie’s son years later.

Some critics enjoyed the sharply observed humour, but others felt like the jokes were too scattershot to warrant a wholly positive review.

“There’s much to enjoy, if not quite enough to disguise the film’s essential awkwardness in trying to cover too many bases,”Trevor Johnston wrote for Time Out.

Aniston starred as Nina Borowski in “The Object of My Affection” (1998).

20th Century Fox Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd in ‘The Object of My Affection.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In “The Object of My Affection,” social worker Nina (Aniston) falls for her friend George (Paul Rudd), despite knowing that he’s gay.

Their relationship grows more complicated when Nina asks George to move in and help her raise her child.

Critics admitted that some of the plot points seemed too familiar, but they welcomed the chemistry of Aniston and Rudd as a breath of fresh air.

“Rudd and Aniston are sad and believable as star-crossed lovers who know they can never be together for reasons beyond their control,” Joshua Klein wrote for the AV Club.

She was Emily Poule in “Rock Star” (2001).

Warner Bros. Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Rock Star.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Summary: Set in the 1980s, “Rock Star” follows Chris Cole (Mark Wahlberg), photocopier by day and rock singer by night. As his fame grows, his life changes, and distance forms between him and his girlfriend Emily (Aniston).

Some critics had good-natured fun with “Rock Star,” but others viewed it less as a movie and more as a karaoke marathon.

Rex Reed called the film a “gruelling and pointless endurance test” in his review for The Observer.

In “Wanderlust” (2012), she played Linda.

Facebook/Wanderlust Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Wanderlust.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

Summary: After they’re both left jobless on the same day, married couple George (Rudd) and Linda (Aniston) decide to shake up their lives and join a commune in Georgia.

The story left something to be desired for some, but critics couldn’t get enough of Rudd and Aniston in the lead roles.

“Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston click so well, and credibly, as a screen couple in ‘Wanderlust,’ you may wonder why they couldn’t be a go-to pairing for just about any quirky rom-com,” Tim Robey wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress was Renee Fitzpatrick in “She’s the One” (1996).

20th Century Fox Jennifer Aniston appeared in ‘She’s the One.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Summary: Two brothers – Mickey (Edward Burns) and Francis Fitzpatrick (Mike McGlone) – run the risk of blowing up their respective marriages when they both fall for the disarming Heather Davis (Cameron Diaz).

Aniston starred in the film as Renee Fitzpatrick, Francis’ wife.

“She’s the One” made some critics laugh and others sigh, but overall it was seen as a passable comedy.

“A pleasant package then, easy on the eye, and gently charming but, like ‘The Brothers McMullen,’ one which places Burns as a comfortable rather than cutting-edge moviemaker,” Caroline Westbrook wrote for Empire Magazine.

Aniston played Jenny Grogan in “Marley and Me” (2008).

Twentieth Century Fox Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Marley and Me.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Summary: Based on the book by John Grogan, “Marley and Me” centres on John (Wilson) and Jenny Grogan (Aniston) as they train an unruly but loveable lab named Marley.

As the couple builds a home together, Marley becomes an irreplaceable member of their family.

Some critics felt manipulated into a puddle of tears by the final frame, but others felt like the climax was well earned despite some flaws throughout.

“It’s shaggy and scattered, but give ‘Marley’ a biscuit for its realistic depiction of how powerful can be the bond between dogs and their ‘people,'” Neil Pond wrote for American Profile.

In the animated movie “Storks” (2016), she voiced Sarah Gardner.

Warner Bros. Jennifer Aniston voiced a character in ‘Storks.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Summary: In a streamlined world where storks deliver packages instead of babies, a delivery stork named Junior (voiced by Andy Samberg) is alarmed when a baby girl falls into his lap.

Desperate to get the child home safe before his boss finds out, Junior sets off on an unexpected journey.

Beautifully animated with a surprising amount of depth, “Storks” didn’t reach Pixar levels of praise from critics, but it got close.

“‘Storks’ is charming, if often nonsensical in its plotline and frenetic in its pacing,” Megan Garber wrote for The Atlantic.

Aniston played Mickey Dawson in “Life of Crime” (2013).

Lionsgate Jennifer Aniston in ‘Life of Crime.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: Small-time criminal Louis Gara (John Hawkes) tries to make money by ransoming the wealthy wife (Aniston) of a real-estate magnate (Tim Robbins). But he soon realises that the man he’s trying to bribe actually hates his wife.

Critics described “Life of Crime” as solid and entertaining, albeit largely forgettable.

Christopher Orr called it an “amiable diversion, though not a terribly memorable one” in his review for The Atlantic.

She was Dr. Julia Harris in “Horrible Bosses” (2011).

Warner Bros. Charlie Day and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Horrible Bosses.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: In “Horrible Bosses,” best friends Nick (Bateman), Dale (Day), and Kurt (Sudeikis) decide to band together and remedy their poor working conditions by putting a hit out for their bosses.

Aniston had a starring role in the comedy as Dale’s cruel boss Dr. Julia Harris.

Some critics longed for some nuance or subtlety, but most had fun going along for the ride.

“It’s not very tightly plotted or precisely scripted but the three leads have lots of obvious camaraderie and energy together… which help to keep the film moving along,” David Sexton wrote for the London Evening Standard.

In “Friends With Money” (2006), she played Olivia.

YouTube screenshot Frances McDormand and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends With Money.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: In the comedic drama “Friends With Money,” Olivia (Aniston) falls down on hard times and wishes she had the same peace of mind that her wealthy friends can seemingly afford. But her friends’ personal troubles soon prove that money doesn’t solve everything.

Some story beats seemed stronger than others, but critics largely praised the efforts of the stellar ensemble cast.

“It’s a shame the film ends so unconvincingly, but ‘Friends With Money’ is still rich in insights,” Stella Papamichael wrote for the BBC.

The actress was Joanna in “Office Space” (1999).

Getty Images Jennifer Aniston appeared in the cult-classic film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: Cubicle worker Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) hates his software job with a passion and seeks out hypnotherapy as a stress reliever. When his therapist dies mid-session, Peter is left in a blissful, no-holds-barred mindset that completely changes the way he works.

Aniston played opposite Livingstone as a waitress named Joanna.

Critics called “Office Space” a sharply written send-up of modern workplaces.

Michael Sragow called the satire “a hilarious knockdown of corporate culture” in his review for The New Yorker.

Aniston played Justine Last in “The Good Girl” (2002).

Fox Searchlight Pictures Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Good Girl.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Summary: In the indie drama “The Good Girl,” grocery store clerk Justine Last (Aniston) feels trapped in a waning marriage with her husband Phil (John C. Reilly), just as she crosses paths with new hire Holden Worther (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Brimming with range and depth, “The Good Girl” blew critics away with its touching performances.

“Jennifer Aniston is excellent in what is the best performance of her career, yet,” Felix Vasquez Jr. wrote for Cinema Crazed.

In “Dumplin'” (2018), she was Rosie Dickson.

Netflix Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Dumplin’.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: Based on the young-adult novel by Julie Murphy, “Dumplin'” centres on young Willowdean “Dumplin'” Dickson (Danielle Macdonald) and the empowering stance she takes against conventional beauty standards when she enters a pageant in her small town.

Aniston had a starring role in the film as Dumplin’s mother Rosie Dickson.

Joyful and vibrant, “Dumplin'” was reviewed as a winning coming-of-age film by critics and viewers alike.

“This is a generous movie, and an unrepentant fantasy at that, so it’s hard not to meet it with open-heartedness,” Elizabeth Weitzman wrote for The Wrap.

Critics loved “The Iron Giant” (1999), Aniston’s highest-rated film.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jennifer Aniston voiced a character in the animated film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Based on a story by Ted Hughes, “The Iron Giant” centres on the unexpected friendship that arises between a mysterious metal machine called the Iron Giant (voiced by Vin Diesel) and a small boy named Hogarth Hughes (voiced by Eli Marienthal).

In the family film, Aniston voiced Hogarth’s mum, Annie Hughes.

“Iron Giant” was praised by critics as a powerful animated movie about leading with empathy.

“While youngsters will enjoy the film on one level, it reaches out to adults on a completely different plane,” Jeff Strickler wrote for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “They will see an allegory about power and politics and the danger of allowing either to run roughshod over humanity.”

