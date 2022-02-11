Every single Jennifer Aniston movie, ranked by critics

Aniston’s lowest-rated film is “‘Til There Was You” (1997).

Summary: In the romantic comedy “‘Til There Was You,” ghostwriter Gwen Moss (Jeanne Tripplehorn) is tasked with penning a book for actress Francesca Lanfield (Sarah Jessica Parker). But drama brews when they both fall for the same architect (Dylan McDermott).

Aniston played a supporting role in the film as Debbie, Gwen’s longtime friend.

Garnering low reviews across the board, “‘Til There Was You” was described as too convoluted for its own good.

“I had mixed feelings about the slow ride, but one thing is certain: This film could have been a lot stronger if it was a lot simpler,” John Petrakis wrote for the Chicago Tribune.