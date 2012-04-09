All It Takes To Win The Trust Of Young People Is An Oxygen Bar And A Wii

Children of the Great Recession are scared of investing and suspicious of banks in general.



But perhaps all they needed were a few toys to get them in the building. oXYGen Financial offers a front desk with built-in refrigerator—stocked with YooHoo and other drinks kids love—a Wii and an oxygen bar in the lobby.

This Georgia firm has attracted 1,400 clients in the past several years, according to Investment News (via @ReformedBroker).

Take a look:

Photo: www.oxygenfinancial.net

