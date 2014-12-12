ALL IS NOT LOST: Execs Are In Talks To Rescue 'Orange Wednesdays' With A New Brand

The news that EE is stopping its much-loved “Orange Wednesdays” deal — a two-for-one movie-plus-pizza offer including free doughballs — was met with utter sadness across the UK.

People took to Twitter en masse yesterday to proclaim their grief at the idea of having to pay for a doughball on a Wednesday evening. “Orange Wednesdays” is trending on Twitter in the UK right now as a nation tries, tries, tries to find a way to heal and move on.

Wireless carrier EE has been running the promo, which entitles people to cinema tickets and PizzaExpress dinners, for 10 years but it’s ending in February 2015. There has been a “significant decline” in people using it, EE tells Business Insider.

But there’s hope.

A meerkat that does not currently have the contractual right to offer you pizza or cinema tickets.

Industry insiders say a new deal could be in the pipeline. A spokesperson for the finance product price comparison site Compare the Market says the company is in talks with cinema marketers over a new promotion.

Business Insider was told:

“We can confirm that we are currently exploring a mutually beneficial partnership with the cinema industry.”

Nothing is confirmed and, importantly, there’s no talk over the possible deal having anything to do with pizza.

But Orange Wednesdays might not be dead after all.

