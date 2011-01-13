All iPhones Will Get The Mobile Hotspot Feature This March

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

All iPhones will get the mobile hotspot feature hyped at yesterday’s Verizon iPhone announcement, Boy Genius reports.The feature will be part of the next iOS update, 4.3, and will most likely require carrier support to use.



Boy Genius’s source says the update is due in March.

We already know Verizon plans on taking advantage of this feature.

AT&T said yesterday they are evaluating the hotspot for their subscribers.

There’s still no word from Verizon about how much the hotspot feature will cost, but the carrier does charge $20 per month for 2 GB of data on other phones.

