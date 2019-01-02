All of the hidden book references on Netflix’s ‘You’

During season one, Joe highly recommends the 1970 novel “Desperate Characters” to Beck.

When Beck (Elizabeth Lail) first comes into Joe’s ( Penn Badgley ) bookstore, she’s looking at a Paula Fox novel, to which Joe recommends she read “ Desperate Characters .”

Beck says she’s worried it won’t live up to the hype but ends up buying it anyway.

“Desperate Characters” tells the story of a couple, Sophie and Otto, living in Brooklyn.

After Sophie is bitten trying to feed a stray, a series of small disasters begin striking the couple, revealing the rifts in a marriage and society crumbling to pieces.

The book is later seen on her coffee table when Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci) asks about it.