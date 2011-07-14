All Hail WWE King John Cena

John Cena is the king. No one tops him, he is rarely beaten, and he is the quintessential WWE Superstar. He is everything the company is, and wants to be. At this point in his career, he is more untouchable than Eliot Ness.



The well publicized “Cena haters” absolutely despise him, cursing everything he says, including all of the silly one liners he rattles off during his numerous promos. Every time he opens his mouth, he provides these fans with more ammunition to use against him. His early moments on the mic, which now seem like an eternity ago, were brutal, cutting edge, and highly anticipated. The crowd could not wait to see what he was going to say next.

Now, John Cena is more softcore in his delivery than a pseudo porn B movie on Showtime.

