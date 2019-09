AOL’s stock is hitting all-time highs after it divested itself of Patch, a money-losing network on local news sites. Since hitting a low of $US8.82 in August of 2011, AOL’s stock has ripped to new heights, hitting $US52.54 today. It’s an incredible run. Hats off to CEO Tim Armstrong on an improbable turnaround.

