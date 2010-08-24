Lady Gaga Blows Past Britney Spears To Become New Queen Of Twitter

Lady Gaga has just surpassed Britney Spears as the most followed person on Twitter.



With over 5.7 million followers, Lady Gaga created a bizarre little video for all her fans and followers. In it, she pronounces herself as the Twitter Queen (or Tween) and vows to continue tweeting.

According to Vanity Fair, Lady Gaga earned $63 million last year, and her utter dominance of Twitter could lead to an even more prosperous future for the former NYU student.

Follow Lady Gaga’s Tweets here and watch “An Inaugural Message from Tween Gaga” below:



