All Google Notebooks Will Be Sold With Cellular Data Connections

Google just dropped the first real bombshell of its Chrome announcement: every Chrome notebook will have a cellular data connection.



Google is partnering with Verizon to provide data service for Chrome devices. Users will get up to 100 MB of data for free per month for two years, and can purchase more data under a variety of contracts, or on a metered basis.

The cheapest plans start at $9.99.

