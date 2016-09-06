A Black Lives Matter protest is disrupting all flights at London City Airport

Police have been called to protests at London City Airport.

The protests are disrupting “all flights,” the airport said on Twitter.

Nine protestors reached the runway, locking themselves together, forcing incoming flights to be diverted to Gatwick and Southend airports, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The Evening Standard cited a statement released by the UK arm of Black Lives Matter that said:

“This morning activists in support of Black Lives Matter UK shutdown London City Airport in the London Borough of Newham.

“This action was taken in order to highlight the UK’s environmental impact on the lives of black people locally and globally.

“As the largest per capita contributor to global temperature change(1) and yet among the least vulnerable to its deadly effects(2), the UK leads in ensuring that our climate crisis is a racist crisis.”

Here are the tweets from the Black Lives Matter account:

The UK is the biggest per-capita contributor to temperature change & among the least vulnerable to its affects. pic.twitter.com/Bb5SmKWyt6

— #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) September 6, 2016

Climate crisis is a racist crisis. 7/10 of the countries most affected by climate change are in sub-Saharan Africa. pic.twitter.com/TN3AZc2ldG

— #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) September 6, 2016

The Telegraph reported that police had made seven arrests, but only two protesters had been removed from the runway.

It’s not a good day to fly. British Airways said on Monday it was experiencing a computer glitch with its check-in system, causing delays at several airports in the United States.

