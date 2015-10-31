An all-female 'Ocean's Eleven' starring Sandra Bullock is in the works

Jumping on the recent gender-swapping craze in Hollywood, it looks like an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” project with Sandra Bullock in the George Clooney role is on the fast track.

According to The Playlist, the female “Ocean’s” has been in the works for some time, with involvement from the late producer Jerry Weintraub, “Ocean’s” franchise director Steven Soderbergh, and Clooney since the fall of 2014 (Weintraub passed away in July).

The plan is for director Gary Ross (“The Hunger Games,” “Seabiscuit”) to helm, with Clooney on as producer and Bullock playing the lead (Clooney might also show up in a cameo as Danny Ocean).

Olivia Milch (“Little Women”), who has been working on a screenplay for months, recently handed in a draft, according to The Playlist.

It seems the project hasn’t been much of a secret in Hollywood. According to the leaked Sony emails from last year, then-chief of the studio Amy Pascal urged her all-female “Ghostbusters” project to pick up the pace when she caught wind of the new “Ocean’s” and other gender-swapping projects.

Clooney is a producer on Bullock’s new movie out this weekend, “Our Brand Is Crisis.”

