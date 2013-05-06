All Eyes On Stewards' Inquiry But Key Witnesses look Set To Give It A Miss

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

A lot of eyes will be fixed on coverage of the Stewards’ inquiry into the spat between John Singleton and Gai Waterhouse this morning.

But a headline-grabbing outcome is not a sure thing, with three crucial witnesses set to not show up, according to a report by Adam Shand at The Australian.

After Singleton fired his long-time trainer and friend Waterhouse, and accused her bookmaker son Tom of passing on inside information about his horse More Joyous, it has emerged that ex-jockey Allan Robinson, rugby league great Andrew Johns and brothel owner Eddie Hayson were all involved in the conversations that kicked off the stoush.

Chief steward Ray Murrihy has warned, according to the article, that neither of the three will attend today’s hearing. Johns’ manager John Fordham also confirmed the ex-footballer wouldn’t be attending.

Meanwhile, Singleton has said he wants to stay friends with Waterhouse though would never work with her again.

“Professionally, it is unlikely Gai will train any of my horses again,” Singleton told Ray Thomas at The Daily Telegraph.

“We are both well into our careers, it is not like we are just starting off.

“But personally, I have the highest regard for Gai. She still has my respect and hopefully we can be friends for life – just different types of friends. God bless Gai, I admire her. She’s a wonderful woman,” he said.

With the hearing set down for 11 am this morning, today should provide a few more details on the latest scandal to hit the world of racing.

Scene outside the Waterhouse/Singo Racing NSW inquiry. Waiting 4 stars to arrive. Kickoff 11am. Tweets may be banned pic.twitter.com/QxgZNq7YFO — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 5, 2013

