They have made a documentary about Jon Huntsman's time in China

When former Utah governor Jon Huntsman was appointed United States Ambassador to China, the charming career politician arrived at his new post with his entire family — including his adopted Chinese daughter, Gracie. In “All Eyes and Ears” Huntsman’s diplomatic struggles and triumphs are explored in the broader context of China’s relationship with the rest of the world, and intersected with Gracie’s personal experience living in China as a Chinese-American.

Video courtesy of Double Hope Films

“All Eyes and Ears” will debut on April 20 in New York City as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. For more information about the film visit alleyesandears.org.

